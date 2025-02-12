Elevate your Valentine’s Day with this indulgent double chocolate loaf cake

Forget store-bought bonbons and complicated chocolate-dipped treats—this Valentine’s Day, impress your loved one with a decadent homemade dessert that’s both rich and irresistibly moist. A double chocolate loaf cake, packed with bittersweet chocolate and Dutch-processed cocoa, is the ultimate way to celebrate love through flavour.

Inspired by Claire Ptak of East London’s famed Violet Cakes, this recipe by Christopher Kimball delivers deep, complex chocolaty goodness with a tender, plush crumb. The secret? A generous dose of high-quality bittersweet chocolate (preferably around 70 per cent cocoa solids) and Dutch-processed cocoa for a smoother, more intense taste.

When choosing cocoa, opt for one labelled “processed with alkali”—this ensures a darker hue and balanced flavour. If you’re wondering how to serve this luscious loaf, pair it with fresh berries and a dollop of crème fraîche for a delightful contrast of richness and tang.