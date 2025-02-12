Elevate your Valentine’s Day with this indulgent double chocolate loaf cake

Forget store-bought bonbons and complicated chocolate-dipped treats—this Valentine’s Day, impress your loved one with a decadent homemade dessert that’s both rich and irresistibly moist. A double chocolate loaf cake, packed with bittersweet chocolate and Dutch-processed cocoa, is the ultimate way to celebrate love through flavour.
Inspired by Claire Ptak of East London’s famed Violet Cakes, this recipe by Christopher Kimball delivers deep, complex chocolaty goodness with a tender, plush crumb. The secret? A generous dose of high-quality bittersweet chocolate (preferably around 70 per cent cocoa solids) and Dutch-processed cocoa for a smoother, more intense taste.
When choosing cocoa, opt for one labelled “processed with alkali”—this ensures a darker hue and balanced flavour. If you’re wondering how to serve this luscious loaf, pair it with fresh berries and a dollop of crème fraîche for a delightful contrast of richness and tang.
Total Time: 1¼ hours (20 minutes active), plus cooling
Yields: One 9-inch loaf
Ingredients:
200g (7 oz) bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped
198g (14 tbsp) salted butter, cut into chunks
195g (1½ cups) all-purpose flour
214g (1 cup) white sugar
43g (½ cup) Dutch-processed cocoa powder
2 tsp baking powder
¼ tsp salt
3 large eggs, room temperature
1 cup boiling water
Instructions:
Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease a 9x5-inch loaf pan and line it with parchment paper, leaving an overhang on the long sides.
Melt the chocolate and butter over a double boiler, stirring occasionally until smooth. Set aside to cool slightly.
In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, cocoa, baking powder, and salt.
Stir the eggs into the cooled chocolate mixture. Add dry ingredients and mix until just combined—it will be thick.
Gradually whisk in the boiling water, creating a smooth, glossy batter. Pour into the prepared pan.
Bake for 55-60 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out with a few moist crumbs.
Cool in the pan for 20 minutes before transferring to a wire rack. Let it reach room temperature before slicing.
This cake keeps well at room temperature for up to three days—though it’s unlikely to last that long! Whether you’re sharing with a special someone or indulging solo, this chocolate loaf is the perfect Valentine’s treat.