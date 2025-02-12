Recipes

Surprise your Valentine by baking this delicious eggless chocolate cheesecake

Bake this cake alone and surprise your Valentine or turn it into a fun couple activity, the result will leave you craving for more
Chocolate cheesecake
Chocolate cheesecake
Turn your Valentine's Day or a home-date even more special with a touch of your culinary skills. Take a cue from Dheeraj Mathur, Cluster Executive Chef at Radisson Blu, Delhi NCR and bake this Eggless Chocolate Cheesecake to impress your loved one.

Ingredients

For the Crust:

  • 1 ½ cups (200 g) Oreo crumbs (about 24-26 Oreos)

  • 3 tablespoons (42 g) butter, melted

For the Filling:

  • 3 tablespoons (30 g) cornstarch

  • 3 tablespoons (45 ml) water

  • ¾ cup (180 ml) heavy cream

  • 180 – 270 g semi-sweet chocolate, chopped

  • 1 teaspoon instant coffee powder (enhances chocolate flavor)

  • 650 g full-fat cream cheese (room temperature)

  • ½ cup (100 g) granulated sugar

  • ¼ cup (28 g) natural unsweetened cocoa powder

  • 400 g sweetened condensed milk

  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Method:

Prepare the Crust

  • Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C).

  • Grease a 9-inch round springform pan lightly with butter or non-stick spray.

  • In a bowl, combine Oreo crumbs and melted butter until well mixed.

  • Press the mixture firmly into the bottom of the prepared pan.

  • Bake for 10 minutes, then place on a wire rack to cool completely. Leave the oven on.

Make the Chocolate Filling

  • In a small bowl, mix cornstarch and water until smooth. Set aside.

  • In a microwave-safe bowl, heat heavy cream and chopped chocolate in 30-second bursts, stirring after each, until fully melted and smooth.

  • Stir in the instant coffee powder and set aside.

  • In a large mixing bowl, beat the cream cheese on low speed until smooth (about 2-3 minutes).

  • Add sugar and cocoa powder; continue mixing until incorporated.

  • Gradually add sweetened condensed milk and beat for 1-2 minutes until creamy.

  • Add vanilla extract and cornstarch mixture, then mix until well combined.

  • Pour in the melted chocolate mixture and beat until fully incorporated.

Assemble and Bake

  • Pour the filling over the cooled crust, tapping the pan gently to remove air bubbles.

Prepare a Water Bath

  • Wrap the outside of the springform pan tightly with multiple layers of heavy-duty aluminum foil to prevent water from seeping in.

  • Place the wrapped pan inside a large roasting pan and carefully pour hot water into the roasting pan until it reaches halfway up the sides of the cheesecake pan.

Bake the Cheesecake

  • Bake for 40 minutes or until the edges are slightly puffed and the center is still wobbly.

  • Turn off the oven and leave the cheesecake inside for another 40 minutes with the door closed.

Cooling and Chilling

  • Remove the cheesecake from the oven and place it on a cooling rack.

  • After 15 minutes, run a knife around the edges to loosen the cake from the pan but do not remove the pan yet.

  • Let the cheesecake cool completely at room temperature.

  • Cover with plastic wrap or foil and refrigerate for at least 6 hours or overnight for best results.

Serving

  • When ready to serve, run a thin metal spatula around the inside rim of the pan to loosen the cheesecake.

  • Unmold the cheesecake and transfer it to a serving plate.

