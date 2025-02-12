Surprise your Valentine by baking this delicious eggless chocolate cheesecake

Turn your Valentine's Day or a home-date even more special with a touch of your culinary skills. Take a cue from Dheeraj Mathur, Cluster Executive Chef at Radisson Blu, Delhi NCR and bake this Eggless Chocolate Cheesecake to impress your loved one.
Ingredients
For the Crust:
1 ½ cups (200 g) Oreo crumbs (about 24-26 Oreos)
3 tablespoons (42 g) butter, melted
For the Filling:
3 tablespoons (30 g) cornstarch
3 tablespoons (45 ml) water
¾ cup (180 ml) heavy cream
180 – 270 g semi-sweet chocolate, chopped
1 teaspoon instant coffee powder (enhances chocolate flavor)
650 g full-fat cream cheese (room temperature)
½ cup (100 g) granulated sugar
¼ cup (28 g) natural unsweetened cocoa powder
400 g sweetened condensed milk
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Method:
Prepare the Crust
Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C).
Grease a 9-inch round springform pan lightly with butter or non-stick spray.
In a bowl, combine Oreo crumbs and melted butter until well mixed.
Press the mixture firmly into the bottom of the prepared pan.
Bake for 10 minutes, then place on a wire rack to cool completely. Leave the oven on.
Make the Chocolate Filling
In a small bowl, mix cornstarch and water until smooth. Set aside.
In a microwave-safe bowl, heat heavy cream and chopped chocolate in 30-second bursts, stirring after each, until fully melted and smooth.
Stir in the instant coffee powder and set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, beat the cream cheese on low speed until smooth (about 2-3 minutes).
Add sugar and cocoa powder; continue mixing until incorporated.
Gradually add sweetened condensed milk and beat for 1-2 minutes until creamy.
Add vanilla extract and cornstarch mixture, then mix until well combined.
Pour in the melted chocolate mixture and beat until fully incorporated.
Assemble and Bake
Pour the filling over the cooled crust, tapping the pan gently to remove air bubbles.
Prepare a Water Bath
Wrap the outside of the springform pan tightly with multiple layers of heavy-duty aluminum foil to prevent water from seeping in.
Place the wrapped pan inside a large roasting pan and carefully pour hot water into the roasting pan until it reaches halfway up the sides of the cheesecake pan.
Bake the Cheesecake
Bake for 40 minutes or until the edges are slightly puffed and the center is still wobbly.
Turn off the oven and leave the cheesecake inside for another 40 minutes with the door closed.
Cooling and Chilling
Remove the cheesecake from the oven and place it on a cooling rack.
After 15 minutes, run a knife around the edges to loosen the cake from the pan but do not remove the pan yet.
Let the cheesecake cool completely at room temperature.
Cover with plastic wrap or foil and refrigerate for at least 6 hours or overnight for best results.
Serving
When ready to serve, run a thin metal spatula around the inside rim of the pan to loosen the cheesecake.
Unmold the cheesecake and transfer it to a serving plate.