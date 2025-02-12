Surprise your Valentine by baking this delicious eggless chocolate cheesecake

Method:

Prepare the Crust

Bake for 10 minutes, then place on a wire rack to cool completely. Leave the oven on.

Press the mixture firmly into the bottom of the prepared pan.

In a bowl, combine Oreo crumbs and melted butter until well mixed.

Grease a 9-inch round springform pan lightly with butter or non-stick spray.

Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C).

Make the Chocolate Filling

In a small bowl, mix cornstarch and water until smooth. Set aside.

In a microwave-safe bowl, heat heavy cream and chopped chocolate in 30-second bursts, stirring after each, until fully melted and smooth.

Stir in the instant coffee powder and set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, beat the cream cheese on low speed until smooth (about 2-3 minutes).

Add sugar and cocoa powder; continue mixing until incorporated.

Gradually add sweetened condensed milk and beat for 1-2 minutes until creamy.

Add vanilla extract and cornstarch mixture, then mix until well combined.