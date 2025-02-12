Want comfort food and new memories on Valentine's Day? Head over to these restaurants in Mumbai

While Valentine's Day is indeed the Day of Love, it is also the day to spend time with and celebrate with the special one. More than materialistic presence, it is the qualitative time spent with one another doing even the regular in a special way, that makes the day truly special. And when in Mumbai, here are a few eateries offering comfort food over which you can create new memories and enjoy the day.
Do not miss out on the sumptuous and opulent Royal Kashmiri Jardaloo Biryani at the Al Fresco dining experience at Santé Spa Cuisine. This dish brimming with dry fruits such as raisins, cashews, and pistachios add the perfect sweet and savoury touch to the royalty of Indian spices.
Available till February 14 across all outlets
What would be more romantic than spending hours talking over sweet indulgences wrapped in molten chocolate? SAZ American Brasserie & Saz Cafe understands the significance of what chocolates can do in a relationship and has introduced the special Fond-of-ue. So bring your special one and enjoy the luscious chocolate fondue with fresh fruits and irresistibly good artisanal baked goodies.
Available till February 26
If you love quick bites, especially sushi, then check out Cupid's Catch from Mirai. Drawing from its Japanese and Korean Cuisine but with a Valentine's Day touch, this restaurant has an innovative Valentine's menu that cannot be given a pass. A delightful combination of salmon, avocado and tuna shaped like mini hearts served with pickled ginger and pungent wasabi, is all one needs. For those who prefer vegetarian, one can try Passion Roll with cucumber, asparagus and avocado,
still shaped like a heart! Available till February 28
Desserts are your love language? Then worry not and bring your sweet tooth special one to The Gourmet Shop at The Orchid Hotel and win their hearts yet again over a specially curated high tea. Satisfy sweet cravings with innovative desserts like Love Letter (mini strawberry Dacquoises) or Love Potion (a chocolate pot with hazelnuts, strawberries and nutella drizzling all over).
Available only on February 14
It’s the season of love and pizza can’t be far behind. Check out the specially crafted heart-shaped pizza bursting with cheese and love at The Big Small Café + Bar. Pair it with your favourite drinks from an array of cocktails available and enjoy a memorable time.
Available till February 14