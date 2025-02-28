Ramadan 2025: Bookmark these two essential recipes for the Iftar feast

The holy month of Ramzan has descended upon us. And with it, naturally, comes the question of food. Not just any food, mind you, but the Iftar repast, that evening meal which breaks the day's long fast. And it is a serious business. One could not simply throw together a few wilted lettuces and call it done. No, no, it requires a certain wow factor. This year add an exotic touch to your Iftar with these two recipes, one sweet, one savoury, one gentle, one robust.
A beloved Mughlai dessert, Shahi Tukda is a rich, creamy dish made with fried bread soaked in sweetened milk and topped with aromatic spices. Its name translates to Royal Pieces, and it truly lives up to its title with its lip-smacking taste and texture.
Ingredients:
12 slices of soft bread (such as brioche or milk bread)
½ cup unsalted butter (for frying)
2 cups whole milk
½ cup sweetened condensed milk
2-3 cardamom pods
A dash on nutmeg
A pinch of salt
Chopped nuts (almonds, pistachios) for garnish
Method:
Fry the bread: Cut the bread into halves and shallow-fry in butter until golden brown and crispy on both sides. You can also apply a touch of butter on both sides of the bread and bake it in oven till golden.
Prepare the milk mixture: In a saucepan, heat milk, cardamom, and salt. Let it simmer until slightly thickened, then add condensed milk and nutmeg and stir well.
Assemble: Arrange the fried bread in a dish, pour the warm milk mixture over it, and let it soak for a few minutes. You can also Bake it for 4 minutes at 180 c in a preheated oven.
Chill and serve: Refrigerate for at least 2 hours, garnish with finely chopped nuts, and enjoy this rich, melt-in-your-mouth dessert.
Haleem is a nutritious and flavorful slow-cooked stew made with meat, lentils, and grains. It is packed with protein and fibre, making it a perfect meal for Iftar that keeps you full and energised.
Ingredients:
½ cup basmati rice
½ cup rolled oats
½ cup mixed lentils (red lentils, split chickpeas, moong dal, urad dal)
500g chicken (bone-in or boneless)
2 onions (finely sliced)
1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
1 tsp turmeric powder
1 tsp red chili powder
1 tsp coriander powder
1 tsp cumin seeds
1 tbsp Haleem masala (store-bought or homemade)
6 cups water
1 tbsp oil and 1 tbsp ghee
Salt to taste
Garnishing: Fried onions, julienned ginger, fresh coriander leaves, lemon wedges
Instructions:
Prepare the Lentils and Grains: Soak the rice, oats, and lentils for an hour.
Cook the meat: In a pressure cooker or large pot, heat oil, sauté onions until golden, add ginger-garlic paste, spices, and meat. Cook until the meat is tender.
Blend the lentils: In the same pot, add soaked lentils and grains with water. Cook until soft, then blend with an immersion blender for a smooth consistency.
Shred the meat: Remove the meat, shred it, and mix it back into the pot.
Final cook: Add oats and let the Haleem simmer on low heat until it reaches a thick, creamy consistency.
Serve hot: Garnish with fried onions, ginger, coriander leaves, and a squeeze of lemon.