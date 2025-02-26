Two delectable desserts you should try out this World Pistachio Day

This World Pistachio Day, check out two delectable dessert recipes which cannot be missed. These are easy to make and satiates your sweet cravings in a jiffy. Take a cue from the expert chefs who share mouth-watering recipes on behalf of American Pistachio Growers.
Pick Me Up Pista Bomb By Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Ingredients:
1 cup American Pistachios
¼ cup brown sugar
1 cup rolled oats, toasted
1 cup puffed amaranth (rajgira)
¼ cup honey
¼ tsp cinnamon powder
Method:
Dry roast American Pistachios for 3-4 minutes on medium heat. Switch the heat off and allow to cool slightly.
Put the roasted pistachios in a food processor jar and process to a coarse mixture.
Heat a non-stick pan. Add brown sugar and 2 tbsps water and cook till the sugar melts.
Add rolled oats, puffed amaranth, and coarsely processed pistachios. Add honey and cinnamon powder and mix till well combined. Transfer on to a plate and allow to cool slightly.
Take small portions of the mixture with greased hands and roll each portion into a ball. Serve.
Chocolate Pistachio Kunafa Cake By Chef Shivesh Bhatia
Ingredients:
1 tbsp butter
1 cup kunafa dough
2 cups pistachios
1 tbsp oil
3 tbsp icing sugar
For assembling
2 layers of chocolate sponge
Chocolate glaze
Method:
Set a non-stick pan on medium heat and add butter to it.
Once the butter has melted, add the kunafa dough and roast till it becomes golden brown. Set it aside.
To make the pistachio paste, add California pistachios in a blender jar along with oil and icing sugar.
Pulse the entire mixture at regular intervals of about 1 minute until the pistachios start releasing some oil and turn into a paste.
Combine this pistachio paste with the roasted kunafa to make the filling for the cake.
To assemble the cake, place a layer of chocolate sponge on a stand or turn table.
Spread the pistachio kunafa filling generously over the cake layer and sandwich it with another chocolate sponge.
Now tightly wrap an acetate sheet around the assembled cake. Pour the chocolate glaze over the cake and pull the acetate sheet up to let the glaze drip down from all sides.