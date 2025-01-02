Transform dinner with this smoky chorizo, tender collard greens and creamy bean soup

Meat often takes center stage in stews, relegating vegetables and aromatics to supporting roles. But it can also shine as a flavourful accent in a hearty mix of tender greens and creamy beans.

Inspired by Portuguese feijoada—a classic bean and cabbage stew featuring sausage and pork cuts—this recipe by Christopher Kimball reimagines the dish with simplicity and bold flavour. Instead of slow-cooking tougher meats, Spanish chorizo is the star. This dry-cured, smoky sausage infuses the beans and collard greens with its robust essence.

Tomato paste browned early, deepens the stew’s umami richness, while canned beans and sweet paprika simplify preparation. Collard greens simmer to velvety perfection, melding flavours harmoniously. Finish with a drizzle of olive oil for a lighter, soulful take on a rustic classic.