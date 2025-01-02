Transform dinner with this smoky chorizo, tender collard greens and creamy bean soup

Meat often takes center stage in stews, relegating vegetables and aromatics to supporting roles. But it can also shine as a flavourful accent in a hearty mix of tender greens and creamy beans.
Inspired by Portuguese feijoada—a classic bean and cabbage stew featuring sausage and pork cuts—this recipe by Christopher Kimball reimagines the dish with simplicity and bold flavour. Instead of slow-cooking tougher meats, Spanish chorizo is the star. This dry-cured, smoky sausage infuses the beans and collard greens with its robust essence.
Tomato paste browned early, deepens the stew’s umami richness, while canned beans and sweet paprika simplify preparation. Collard greens simmer to velvety perfection, melding flavours harmoniously. Finish with a drizzle of olive oil for a lighter, soulful take on a rustic classic.
Paprika-Pinto Bean Soup with Collard Greens
Start to finish: 50 minutes
Servings: 6 to 8
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more to serve
2 medium yellow onions, finely chopped
Kosher salt and ground black pepper
4 ounces Spanish chorizo, quartered lengthwise and cut into ½-inch pieces
¼ cup tomato paste
2 tablespoons sweet paprika
Two 15½-ounce cans pinto beans OR pink beans, rinsed and drained
1 bunch collard greens OR lacinato kale, stemmed, leaves chopped
Method:
In a large Dutch oven over medium, heat 2 tablespoons oil until shimmering.
Add the onions and ½ teaspoon salt; cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 10 minutes.
Add the chorizo and tomato paste, then cook, stirring often, until the paste browns and slightly sticks to the pan, about 2 minutes.
Add the paprika, beans, collard greens and 8 cups water.
Bring to a boil over medium-high, then cover, reduce to low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the greens are very tender, about 30 minutes.
Off heat, taste and season with salt and pepper. Serve drizzled with additional oil.