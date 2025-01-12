Delicious Avgolemono soup recipe: Greek comfort food with chicken, rice, and egg-lemon broth

Avgolemono is a traditional Greek soup known for its egg-lemon mixture that thickens the broth. Some versions are simple, just broth with thickening and seasoning, while others, like this one, are more hearty and include rice and chicken.

In this recipe by Christopher Kimball, we poach bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts in store-bought broth to enhance its flavour. The bones and skin are discarded, and the shredded chicken is added just before serving.

Grated carrots contribute sweetness and colour, while lemon zest intensifies the citrus flavour. The rice is cooked directly in the broth, enriching it with savoury depth. The egg-lemon mixture is carefully added to thicken the soup, creating a velvety texture.

To avoid curdling, temper the eggs by gradually adding hot broth before mixing them in, and avoid letting the soup boil. Season and garnish with fresh herbs.