Delicious Avgolemono soup recipe: Greek comfort food with chicken, rice, and egg-lemon broth

Avgolemono is a traditional Greek soup known for its egg-lemon mixture that thickens the broth. Some versions are simple, just broth with thickening and seasoning, while others, like this one, are more hearty and include rice and chicken.
In this recipe by Christopher Kimball, we poach bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts in store-bought broth to enhance its flavour. The bones and skin are discarded, and the shredded chicken is added just before serving.
Grated carrots contribute sweetness and colour, while lemon zest intensifies the citrus flavour. The rice is cooked directly in the broth, enriching it with savoury depth. The egg-lemon mixture is carefully added to thicken the soup, creating a velvety texture.
To avoid curdling, temper the eggs by gradually adding hot broth before mixing them in, and avoid letting the soup boil. Season and garnish with fresh herbs.
Greek Egg-Lemon Soup (Avgolemono)
Start to finish: 45 minutes (20 minutes active)
Servings: 4
Ingredients:
1-quart low-sodium chicken broth
12-ounce bone-in, skin-on chicken breast, halved crosswise
Three 2-inch strips of lemon zest, plus 3 tablespoons of lemon juice
2 medium carrots, peeled and shredded in the large holes of a box grater
1 medium yellow onion, chopped
¾ cup long-grain white rice, rinsed and drained
Kosher salt and ground black pepper
3 large eggs
Method:
In a large saucepan, combine the broth, chicken, 2 cups water, the lemon zest strips, carrots and onion.
Bring to a simmer over medium-high, then reduce to low, cover and cook until the thickest part of the chicken reaches 160°F, 15 to 18 minutes.
Using tongs, remove and discard the zest strips; transfer the chicken to a plate and set aside.
Return the broth to a simmer over medium, then stir in the rice, ¾ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Reduce to low, cover and cook, stirring once halfway through, until the rice is tender, 12 to 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, remove and discard the skin and bones from the chicken and shred the meat; set aside.
When the rice is done, remove the pan from the heat and uncover. In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs and lemon juice.
While whisking constantly, slowly ladle about 1 cup of the hot rice-broth mixture into the egg mixture, then slowly whisk this mixture into the pan. Stir in the shredded chicken.
Return the pan to low and cook, stirring constantly, until the soup is warm and lightly thickened, 2 to 4 minutes; do not allow the soup to simmer. Off heat, taste and season with salt and pepper.
Optional garnish: Chopped fresh dill OR chives