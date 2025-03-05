Ramadan 2025 iftar made easy: 2 savoury recipes to satisfy your cravings

Ramzan is a time of reflection, gratitude, and of course, delicious iftar spreads! Breaking your fast with yummy cosy food after not eating all day feels good. We've got two easy but filling iftar recipes for you today: Chicken Shami Kebab and Aloo Tikki. You can make these , they're full of flavour, and they go great with a hot cup of chai.
This version of Shami Kebab uses chicken instead of beef or mutton, making it lighter yet just as rich in taste. These kebabs are great for freezing and can be shallow-fried whenever needed.
500g boneless chicken (mix of breast and thigh)
½ cup chana dal, soaked for 4-6 hours
1 small onion, chopped
4 garlic cloves
1-inch ginger piece
2 green chillies (adjust to taste)
1 tsp cumin powder
1 tsp coriander powder
½ tsp red chilli powder
½ tsp garam masala
A sprig of mint
Salt to taste
1 egg (for binding)
Coriander leaves, chopped
Oil for shallow frying
In a pot, add chicken, soaked chana dal, onion, garlic, ginger, green chilies, and spices. Add ½ cup water and cook until everything is tender and water evaporates. Let it cool.
Blend the mixture in a food processor until smooth. Mix in fresh coriander, mint and an egg. Shape into small, flat patties.
Heat oil in a pan and shallow-fry kebabs until golden brown on both sides.
Enjoy hot with mint chutney, sliced onions, and lemon wedges.
Aloo Tikki is a classic iftar snack—crispy on the outside, soft and spicy inside. Serve it with chutney or stuff it into a bun for a delicious treat!
3 medium potatoes, boiled & mashed
1 small onion, finely chopped
2 green chillies, chopped
1 tsp cumin powder
½ tsp red chilli powder
½ tsp lemon juice
½ tsp chaat masala
Salt to taste
2 tbsp chopped coriander
1 egg (for coating)
½ cup breadcrumbs (optional, for extra crispiness)
Oil for shallow frying
In a bowl, mix mashed potatoes, onions, green chillies, spices, and cilantro. Shape into small patties.
Dip each patty in beaten egg (and breadcrumbs if using). Shallow-fry until golden brown.
Enjoy hot with tamarind chutney or mint yogurt sauce.