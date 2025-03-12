Holi 2025: Try this Gulab Kesari Thandai recipe for a soothing summer treat

Glasses of thandai are not only imperative to a Holi celebration, they are summer essentials as well! This chilled, sweet decoction made with sugar, milk, dry fruits and other treats have been made in Indian homes since ages. If you’re new to the craft, we’ve got Chef Maharaj Bhawar Singh, Corporate Chef of Khandani Rajdhani, to help you with his recipe of Gulab Kesari Thandai. Try it out!

Ingredients

Thandai masala paste – 1 tbsp Boiled and chilled full fat milk – 200 ml Sugar powder – 2 tbsp Gulkand – 1 tbsp Mixed chopped nuts – 1 tbsp Rose syrup – 4 tbsp Dry rose petals – 1 tsp Saffron – as required

Thandai masala paste recipe ingredients

Peeled almonds – ½ cup Cashews – ½ cup Black pepper corn – 25 to 30 corns Cardamom – 25 to 30 pcs Poppy seeds – 2 tbsp Fennel seeds – 2 tbsp Melon seeds – 2 tbsp Saffron – 25 to 30 strands Dry rose petals – 2 tbsp

Method

Soak all the ingredients in water for a minimum of 4 hours. Strain all the ingredients out from the water. Grind the ingredients in a wet grinder to smooth paste. Store in an air tight container. Can be stored for three days in the refrigerator



Final steps