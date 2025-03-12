Holi 2025: Try this Gulab Kesari Thandai recipe for a soothing summer treat

Glasses of thandai are not only imperative to a Holi celebration, they are summer essentials as well! This chilled, sweet decoction made with sugar, milk, dry fruits and other treats have been made in Indian homes since ages. If you’re new to the craft, we’ve got Chef Maharaj Bhawar Singh, Corporate Chef of Khandani Rajdhani, to help you with his recipe of Gulab Kesari Thandai. Try it out!
Thandai masala paste – 1 tbsp
Boiled and chilled full fat milk – 200 ml
Sugar powder – 2 tbsp
Gulkand – 1 tbsp
Mixed chopped nuts – 1 tbsp
Rose syrup – 4 tbsp
Dry rose petals – 1 tsp
Saffron – as required
Thandai masala paste recipe ingredients
Peeled almonds – ½ cup
Cashews – ½ cup
Black pepper corn – 25 to 30 corns
Cardamom – 25 to 30 pcs
Poppy seeds – 2 tbsp
Fennel seeds – 2 tbsp
Melon seeds – 2 tbsp
Saffron – 25 to 30 strands
Dry rose petals – 2 tbsp
Soak all the ingredients in water for a minimum of 4 hours.
Strain all the ingredients out from the water.
Grind the ingredients in a wet grinder to smooth paste.
Store in an air tight container.
Can be stored for three days in the refrigerator
Take chilled milk and add the thandai masala paste, sugar, rose syrup, and gulkand and stir well to mix all the ingredients evenly.
Garnish with the chopped nuts and the dry rose petals.
Serve chilled.