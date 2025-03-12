Recipes

Holi 2025: Try this Gulab Kesari Thandai recipe for a soothing summer treat

We’ve got Chef Maharaj Bhawar Singh, Corporate Chef of Khandani Rajdhani, to help you with his recipe
Gulab Kesari Thandai
Glasses of thandai are not only imperative to a Holi celebration, they are summer essentials as well! This chilled, sweet decoction made with sugar, milk, dry fruits and other treats have been made in Indian homes since ages. If you’re new to the craft, we’ve got Chef Maharaj Bhawar Singh, Corporate Chef of Khandani Rajdhani, to help you with his recipe of Gulab Kesari Thandai. Try it out!

Ingredients

  1. Thandai masala paste – 1 tbsp

  2. Boiled and chilled full fat milk – 200 ml

  3. Sugar powder – 2 tbsp

  4. Gulkand – 1 tbsp

  5. Mixed chopped nuts – 1 tbsp

  6. Rose syrup – 4 tbsp

  7. Dry rose petals – 1 tsp

  8. Saffron – as required

Thandai masala paste recipe ingredients

  1. Peeled almonds – ½ cup

  2. Cashews – ½ cup

  3. Black pepper corn – 25 to 30 corns

  4. Cardamom – 25 to 30 pcs

  5. Poppy seeds – 2 tbsp

  6. Fennel seeds – 2 tbsp

  7. Melon seeds – 2 tbsp

  8. Saffron – 25 to 30 strands

  9. Dry rose petals – 2 tbsp

Method

  1. Soak all the ingredients in water for a minimum of 4 hours.

  2. Strain all the ingredients out from the water.

  3. Grind the ingredients in a wet grinder to smooth paste.

  4. Store in an air tight container.

  5. Can be stored for three days in the refrigerator


Final steps

  1. Take chilled milk and add the thandai masala paste, sugar, rose syrup, and gulkand and stir well to mix all the ingredients evenly.

  2. Garnish with the chopped nuts and the dry rose petals.

  3. Serve chilled.

