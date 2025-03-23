5 refreshing summer desserts you can make in under 10 minutes!

Summer is finally here and that means one thing— it’s time for chilled, refreshing desserts! But let’s be real, no one wants to stand over a hot stove or spend hours baking when it’s already scorching outside. That’s why we’ve got you covered with fiver super easy summer desserts that take less than 10 minutes to make! We know your mood changes faster than the weather, so whether you’re in the mood for something creamy, fruity or chocolately, there’s a quick treat for you. So grab your ingredients and let’s whip up some sweet, cool and summery treats!
Mango yoghurt parfait
Summer = Mangoes and this dessert is the perfect combination of creamy, crunchy and fruity
Ingredients:
1 ripe mango (diced)
1 cup Greek yoghurt (or regular yoghurt)
1 tbsp honey or maple syrup
½ cup granola
A handful of nuts or shredded coconut (optional)
Take a glass or bowl and start with a layer of Greek yoghurt.
Add a spoonful of diced mangoes, followed by a sprinkle of granola.
Repeat the layers until you run out of ingredients.
Drizzle some honey on top and garnish with nuts or coconut.
No-Churn Banana Ice Cream
One ingredient, zero effort and 100% delicious!
Ingredients:
2 frozen bananas (sliced)
1 tbsp peanut butter or cocoa powder (optional, for extra flavour)
How to make it:
Blend the frozen banana slices in a food processor until smooth and creamy.
If desired, add peanut butter for a nutty flavour or cocoa powder for a chocolatey twist.
Serve immediately for a soft-serve texture or freeze for 10–15 minutes for a firmer consistency.
Pro Tip: Top with chopped nuts, dark chocolate chips or a drizzle of honey for extra indulgence!
Watermelon lime slushie
Stay cool with this icy, naturally sweet refresher!
Ingredients:
2 cups frozen watermelon chunks
Juice of 1 lime
1 tbsp honey or sugar (optional)
A few fresh mint leaves (optional)
How to make it:
Blend the frozen watermelon, lime juice and honey until smooth.
Pour into a glass, garnish with mint leaves, and enjoy!
Pro Tip: Add a splash of coconut water or soda for a fizzy, tropical twist!
Chocolate-Dipped Strawberries
A simple, yet fancy dessert that always impresses!
Ingredients:
10 fresh strawberries
½ cup dark chocolate chips
1 tsp coconut oil (for a glossy finish)
How to make it:
Melt the chocolate chips with the coconut oil in the microwave (30-second bursts, stirring in between).
Dip each strawberry into the melted chocolate, coating halfway.
Place the dipped strawberries on parchment paper and let them set in the fridge for 5 minutes.
Pro Tip: Sprinkle with crushed nuts, sea salt or shredded coconut before the chocolate hardens for extra flavour!
Quick lemon sorbet
Zesty, tangy, and oh-so-refreshing!
Ingredients:
2 cups frozen lemon juice cubes (freeze fresh lemon juice in an ice tray)
¼ cup honey or sugar
½ cup cold water
Lemon zest (for extra flavour)
How to make it:
Blend the frozen lemon cubes, honey and water until smooth.
Serve immediately in a bowl or glass, garnished with a little lemon zest.
Pro Tip: Mix in some frozen berries for a colourful, fruity twist!