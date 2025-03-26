Celebrate Ramadan with these hearty, spice-infused dishes

Khyber Kebab

Ingredients

Ground/minced Chicken or Mutton - 500g

Garlic cloves - 10 cloves

Garlic - 2 tbsp

Egg - 1

Parsley, chopped - 2 tbsp

Thyme , chopped - 1 tbsp

Cumin seeds - 1 tsp

Coriander seeds - 1 tsp

Black peppercorns - 1 tsp

Red Chilli Powder - 1.5 tsp

Anardana Powder - 2 tbsp

Garam masala - 1.5 tsp (optional)

Coriander - a handful bunch

Salt - to taste

Method

Heat a small pan and add cumin, coriander, and black peppercorns. Toast for 2-3 minutes on medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the spices release their aroma. Transfer the spices to a spice grinder (a mortar and pestle will work too) along with dried pomegranate seeds. Blend 2-3 times until roughly crushed. Do not turn them into a fine powder. Add the coarse spice mix to the ground meat, along with the rest of the seasonings, fresh coriander, ginger, garlic and egg. Mix well with gloved hands for a couple of minutes until the mixture is evenly seasoned. Cover and put aside. Heat oil in a skillet or pan. While it heats, grease your hands and make uniform sized flat patties. Don’t round off the edges as the unevenness gives it that characteristic look. On medium-high heat, in a single layer, add the patties to the pan. Cook for 3-4 minutes and then flip carefully. Cook again for another 3-4 minutes until brown and crispy from the edges. Take the cooked kebabs off the heat and on to a kitchen paper towel to drain off excess oil. Serve hot with some chutney and freshly sliced onions.