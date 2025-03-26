Recipes

Celebrate Ramadan with these hearty, spice-infused dishes

From soulful iftar spreads to hearty suhoor meals, the season calls for dishes that are both nourishing and indulgent
When it comes to celebrating Ramadan, food takes centre stage. Enter Kofta Hummus and Khyber Kebab—two classic preparations that bring together bold spices, juicy meats, and Middle Eastern influences, making them perfect for festive feasting. Crafted by Chef Megha Kohli at Mezze Mambo, these recipes highlight the beauty of slow-cooked flavours, aromatic spices, and comforting textures—exactly what you crave after a long day of fasting.

Kofta Hummus
Ingredients

  • Ground/minced mutton - 500g

  • Garlic cloves - 10 cloves

  • Red onions, chopped - 2 medium onions

  • Egg - 1

  • Parsley, chopped - 2 tbsp

  • Thyme , chopped - 1 tbsp

  • Cumin powder - 1 tsp

  • Pul Biber Chilli flakes - 1.5 tsp

  • Pine nuts - 2 tbsp

  • Breadcrumbs - 2 to 3 tbsp (optional, only if you feel the mixture is not holding its structure)

  • Salt - to taste

Method

Mix all the ingredients in a large bowl. Portion them in kofta sizes approximately 40-50g each. Shallow fry these in a non-stick pan till it gets a nice golden crust all around. Serve hot on top of chickpea hummus with a generous drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.

Khyber Kebab
Ingredients

  • Ground/minced Chicken or Mutton - 500g

  • Garlic cloves - 10 cloves

  • Garlic - 2 tbsp

  • Egg - 1

  • Parsley, chopped - 2 tbsp

  • Thyme , chopped - 1 tbsp

  • Cumin seeds - 1 tsp

  • Coriander seeds - 1 tsp

  • Black peppercorns - 1 tsp

  • Red Chilli Powder - 1.5 tsp

  • Anardana Powder - 2 tbsp

  • Garam masala - 1.5 tsp (optional)

  • Coriander - a handful bunch

  • Salt - to taste

Method

Heat a small pan and add cumin, coriander, and black peppercorns. Toast for 2-3 minutes on medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the spices release their aroma. Transfer the spices to a spice grinder (a mortar and pestle will work too) along with dried pomegranate seeds. Blend 2-3 times until roughly crushed. Do not turn them into a fine powder. Add the coarse spice mix to the ground meat, along with the rest of the seasonings, fresh coriander, ginger, garlic and egg. Mix well with gloved hands for a couple of minutes until the mixture is evenly seasoned. Cover and put aside. Heat oil in a skillet or pan. While it heats, grease your hands and make uniform sized flat patties. Don’t round off the edges as the unevenness gives it that characteristic look. On medium-high heat, in a single layer, add the patties to the pan. Cook for 3-4 minutes and then flip carefully. Cook again for another 3-4 minutes until brown and crispy from the edges. Take the cooked kebabs off the heat and on to a kitchen paper towel to drain off excess oil. Serve hot with some chutney and freshly sliced onions.

