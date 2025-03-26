Celebrate Ramadan with these hearty, spice-infused dishes

When it comes to celebrating Ramadan, food takes centre stage. Enter Kofta Hummus and Khyber Kebab—two classic preparations that bring together bold spices, juicy meats, and Middle Eastern influences, making them perfect for festive feasting. Crafted by Chef Megha Kohli at Mezze Mambo, these recipes highlight the beauty of slow-cooked flavours, aromatic spices, and comforting textures—exactly what you crave after a long day of fasting.
Ingredients
Ground/minced mutton - 500g
Garlic cloves - 10 cloves
Red onions, chopped - 2 medium onions
Egg - 1
Parsley, chopped - 2 tbsp
Thyme , chopped - 1 tbsp
Cumin powder - 1 tsp
Pul Biber Chilli flakes - 1.5 tsp
Pine nuts - 2 tbsp
Breadcrumbs - 2 to 3 tbsp (optional, only if you feel the mixture is not holding its structure)
Salt - to taste
Method
Mix all the ingredients in a large bowl. Portion them in kofta sizes approximately 40-50g each. Shallow fry these in a non-stick pan till it gets a nice golden crust all around. Serve hot on top of chickpea hummus with a generous drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.
Ingredients
Ground/minced Chicken or Mutton - 500g
Garlic cloves - 10 cloves
Garlic - 2 tbsp
Egg - 1
Parsley, chopped - 2 tbsp
Thyme , chopped - 1 tbsp
Cumin seeds - 1 tsp
Coriander seeds - 1 tsp
Black peppercorns - 1 tsp
Red Chilli Powder - 1.5 tsp
Anardana Powder - 2 tbsp
Garam masala - 1.5 tsp (optional)
Coriander - a handful bunch
Salt - to taste
Method
Heat a small pan and add cumin, coriander, and black peppercorns. Toast for 2-3 minutes on medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the spices release their aroma. Transfer the spices to a spice grinder (a mortar and pestle will work too) along with dried pomegranate seeds. Blend 2-3 times until roughly crushed. Do not turn them into a fine powder. Add the coarse spice mix to the ground meat, along with the rest of the seasonings, fresh coriander, ginger, garlic and egg. Mix well with gloved hands for a couple of minutes until the mixture is evenly seasoned. Cover and put aside. Heat oil in a skillet or pan. While it heats, grease your hands and make uniform sized flat patties. Don’t round off the edges as the unevenness gives it that characteristic look. On medium-high heat, in a single layer, add the patties to the pan. Cook for 3-4 minutes and then flip carefully. Cook again for another 3-4 minutes until brown and crispy from the edges. Take the cooked kebabs off the heat and on to a kitchen paper towel to drain off excess oil. Serve hot with some chutney and freshly sliced onions.