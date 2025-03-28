Eid 2025: Eid 2025: Celebrate with creative twists on these two traditional recipes

Substitute large portions of traditional biryani with a deconstructed version of the meal presented in individual bowls. This new presentation allows diners to customise their portions without sacrificing the traditional flavour of the popular dish.

Ingredients:

- 2 cups basmati rice, cooked with saffron, and whole spices (Cinnamon, bay leaf, cardmom and a dash of nutmeg)

- 500g boneless chicken, cooked as a regular curry (dry)

- 1 cup brown onions

- ½ cup cucumber and mint blended yoghurt

- ¼ cup pomegranate seeds (optional for garnish)

- Chopped coriander leaves

- Fried cashews

Metod: