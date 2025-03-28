Eid 2025: Eid 2025: Celebrate with creative twists on these two traditional recipes

While families across the world prepare to celebrate Eid, food is as much a priority as ever. While classic cuisine is prominent at the dinner table, traditional dishes are receiving an innovative overhaul, with cooks across the country experimenting with the recipes and making them exciting for the holiday dinner. From fusion spices to nutritious tweaks, here are some fresh updates on traditional Eid dishes to experience this season.
Substitute large portions of traditional biryani with a deconstructed version of the meal presented in individual bowls. This new presentation allows diners to customise their portions without sacrificing the traditional flavour of the popular dish.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups basmati rice, cooked with saffron, and whole spices (Cinnamon, bay leaf, cardmom and a dash of nutmeg)
- 500g boneless chicken, cooked as a regular curry (dry)
- 1 cup brown onions
- ½ cup cucumber and mint blended yoghurt
- ¼ cup pomegranate seeds (optional for garnish)
- Chopped coriander leaves
- Fried cashews
Metod:
Cook the basmati rice with saffron and aromatic spices to infuse fragrance and a rich golden hue.
Marinate the chicken in yoghurt, cumin, coriander, red chili powder, garam masala, biryani masala, a hint of turmeric, chopped mint, and crispy brown onions. Let it rest to absorb the flavours, then cook until tender and flavourful.
To assemble, layer fragrant rice at the base of serving bowls, followed by the spiced chicken.
Garnish with crispy brown onions, a dollop of yogurt, fresh pomegranate seeds, and coriander leaves for a burst of flavour and texture.
Serve warm with a side of raita for a perfect balance of spice and creaminess.
A contemporary adaptation of the classic sheer khurma, the dessert fuses the pistachio and rose flavors with the Latin American tres leches cake to create a rich, decadent dessert perfect for a special event.
Ingredients:
- 1 sponge cake (homemade or store-bought)
- 1 cup evaporated milk
- 1 cup condensed milk
- 1 cup crème fraîche
- 1 tsp rose water
- ¼ cup of chopped pistachios
- Finish with dried rose petals and whipped cream
Method:
1. In a bowl, combine evaporated milk, condensed milk, heavy cream, and rose water.
2. Make small holes in the sponge cake and drizzle over milk mixture.
3. Allow the cake to stand for at least 4 hours or overnight.
4. Top with whipped cream, crushed pistachios, and dried rose petals and serve.
Eid is a time for gathering, and what better way to gather than by putting a dash of creativity into time-honoured flavors? Whether you're keeping it classic or blending it, these innovative recipes will make your celebratory table one to remember.