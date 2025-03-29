Eid 2025: Delicious recipes to make your celebration special

Eid is all about laughter, and delicious homemade food shared with family and friends. The kitchen comes alive with the rich aroma of spices, sizzling meats, and sweet treats that make the celebration even more memorable. From hearty main courses to delicate desserts, every dish tells a story of tradition and warmth. Whether you’re preparing a feast for a large gathering or a cosy meal for loved ones, these recipes will bring joy to your tables.
Ingredients
1 cup baby lamb with bones
1 tsp mace
1 bay leaf
2 pods green cardamom
1 tsp cloves
1 pod black cardamom
2 tsp fresh garlic
1 tsp fresh ginger
1 tsp garam masala
1 tbsp coriander powder
1 tsp yellow chilli powder
1 tsp turmeric powder
1 tsp cumin powder
1 tbsp fried onions
1/2 cup curd
Salt to taste
1 tbsp ghee
1 cup lamb stock
1 tsp gram flour (besan) Kewda water
1 tsp screw pine essence
Method of preparation
Boil lamb in a heavy bottomed pot and remove the unwanted parts.
In a hot pan, add some ghee, whole garam masala and ginger garlic paste; stir till the paste is cooked.
Add some fried onions.
Add turmeric powder, cumin powder, yellow chilli powder and coriander powder.
Sauté with the boiled lamb.
Add lamb stock to it and let it cook till the lamb gets tender.
Add nicely whisked curd and diluted gram flour to the gravy.
Season with salt.
Satya Pandari, executive chef, The Park
Ingredients
Mutton mince-180 gm
Ginger garlic paste- 15 gm
Mutton fat-20 gm
Gooseberry -20 gm
Yellow chilli powder -3 gm
Turmeric powder - 3 gm
Coriander powder -4 gm
Kitchen King powder- 5gm
Salt- 4gm
Mutton stock - 50 ml
Sugar- 4 gm
Raw basmati rice80 gm
Ghee - 80 gm
Carrot julienne -50 gm
Ginger julienne - 5 gm
Method of preparation
Prepare the meat balls from mutton mince.
In a lagan, add ghee and mutton fat, once heated add carrot julienne and saute for a while, then add ginger garlic paste and stir it for some time.
Add gooseberry, salt, sugar and powder spices and cook it till oil separates.
Now add mutton stock and let it boil, once stock starts boiling, add prepared meat balls to it and let it cook.
In a separate handi, boil rice. When rice is 80 per cent cooked, strain it. n Put all the dum by covering lagan with aluminium foil.
Once the dum process is complete, remove the cover, transfer it in serving container, garnish it and serve hot.
Gagandeep Singh, executive chef, Tansen