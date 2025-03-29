Eid 2025: Delicious recipes to make your celebration special

Ingredients

Mutton mince-180 gm

Ginger garlic paste- 15 gm

Mutton fat-20 gm

Gooseberry -20 gm

Yellow chilli powder -3 gm

Turmeric powder - 3 gm

Coriander powder -4 gm

Kitchen King powder- 5gm

Salt- 4gm

Mutton stock - 50 ml

Sugar- 4 gm

Raw basmati rice80 gm

Ghee - 80 gm

Carrot julienne -50 gm

Ginger julienne - 5 gm

Method of preparation

Prepare the meat balls from mutton mince.

In a lagan, add ghee and mutton fat, once heated add carrot julienne and saute for a while, then add ginger garlic paste and stir it for some time.

Add gooseberry, salt, sugar and powder spices and cook it till oil separates.

Now add mutton stock and let it boil, once stock starts boiling, add prepared meat balls to it and let it cook.

In a separate handi, boil rice. When rice is 80 per cent cooked, strain it. n Put all the dum by covering lagan with aluminium foil.

Once the dum process is complete, remove the cover, transfer it in serving container, garnish it and serve hot.

Gagandeep Singh, executive chef, Tansen