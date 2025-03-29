Eid 2025: Try these delicious plant-based alternatives to traditional dishes

Eid celebrations are synonymous with grand feasts, but this year, a growing trend is reshaping festive dining—plant-based alternatives to classic dishes. With health-conscious food increasing in popularity, more individuals are trying meat-free versions without compromising taste. Take a look at two tasty plant-based versions of Eid delights:
Jackfruit Biryani is a wonderful meat-free alternative that presents identical rich, savoury flavour profiles of biryani. The tender texture of young jackfruit mimics that of slow-cooked meat, absorbing the blend of warm spices and fragrant basmati rice. Served in coconut yoghurt and vegetable broth, it's a comforting, satiating focal point of your Eid feast.
Ingredients:
2 cups basmati rice
1 cup raw jackfruit (cubed)
1 onion (sliced)
2 tomatoes (chopped)
½ cup coconut yogurt
1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
1 tsp turmeric
1 tsp garam masala
1 tsp cumin seeds
2 bay leaves
2 cups vegetable broth
Fresh coriander for garnish
Method:
Wash and soak basmati rice for 30 minutes.
Sauté cumin seeds, bay leaves, and onions in a pan until golden brown.
Add ginger-garlic paste, tomatoes, and spices. Cook until aromatic.
Add jackfruit and coconut yogurt, stir, and cook for 5 minutes.
Add rice and vegetable broth, cover, and let it simmer until rice is done.
Garnish with fresh coriander and serve hot.
These Lentil and Mushroom Kebabs are a flavourful and healthy version of traditional kebabs, with a smoky, spicy taste and wholesome texture. They are rich in plant protein and are prepared from lentils, mushrooms, and spices, fried lightly to add a crunchy bite. Accompanied by cool mint chutney, they form an unbeatable Eid starter.
Ingredients:
1 cup cooked lentils
½ cup mushrooms (finely chopped)
1 onion (grated)
2 tbsp chickpea flour
1 tsp cumin powder
1 tsp coriander powder
½ tsp red chili powder
Salt to taste
Oil for shallow frying
Method:
Mash lentils and combine with mushrooms, onion, flour, and spices.
Shape into kebabs and keep refrigerated for 20 minutes.
Shallow fry until golden brown. Serve with mint chutney.
These plant-based versions of traditional dishes bring rich flavours while aligning with modern food trends. This Eid, why not treat yourself and your loved ones to a mouthwatering, health-focused spread?