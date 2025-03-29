Recipes

Eid 2025: Try these delicious plant-based alternatives to traditional dishes

These plant-based versions of traditional dishes bring rich flavours while aligning with modern food trends
Eid celebrations are synonymous with grand feasts, but this year, a growing trend is reshaping festive dining—plant-based alternatives to classic dishes. With health-conscious food increasing in popularity, more individuals are trying meat-free versions without compromising taste. Take a look at two tasty plant-based versions of Eid delights:

Jackfruit Biryani

Jackfruit Biryani is a wonderful meat-free alternative that presents identical rich, savoury flavour profiles of biryani. The tender texture of young jackfruit mimics that of slow-cooked meat, absorbing the blend of warm spices and fragrant basmati rice. Served in coconut yoghurt and vegetable broth, it's a comforting, satiating focal point of your Eid feast.

Ingredients:

2 cups basmati rice
1 cup raw jackfruit (cubed)
1 onion (sliced)
2 tomatoes (chopped)
½ cup coconut yogurt
1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
1 tsp turmeric
1 tsp garam masala
1 tsp cumin seeds
2 bay leaves
2 cups vegetable broth
Fresh coriander for garnish

Method:
Wash and soak basmati rice for 30 minutes.

Sauté cumin seeds, bay leaves, and onions in a pan until golden brown.

Add ginger-garlic paste, tomatoes, and spices. Cook until aromatic.

Add jackfruit and coconut yogurt, stir, and cook for 5 minutes.

Add rice and vegetable broth, cover, and let it simmer until rice is done.

Garnish with fresh coriander and serve hot.

Lentil and Mushroom Kebabs

These Lentil and Mushroom Kebabs are a flavourful and healthy version of traditional kebabs, with a smoky, spicy taste and wholesome texture. They are rich in plant protein and are prepared from lentils, mushrooms, and spices, fried lightly to add a crunchy bite. Accompanied by cool mint chutney, they form an unbeatable Eid starter.

Ingredients:

1 cup cooked lentils
½ cup mushrooms (finely chopped)
1 onion (grated)
2 tbsp chickpea flour
1 tsp cumin powder
1 tsp coriander powder
½ tsp red chili powder
Salt to taste
Oil for shallow frying

Method:

Mash lentils and combine with mushrooms, onion, flour, and spices.

Shape into kebabs and keep refrigerated for 20 minutes.

Shallow fry until golden brown. Serve with mint chutney.

These plant-based versions of traditional dishes bring rich flavours while aligning with modern food trends. This Eid, why not treat yourself and your loved ones to a mouthwatering, health-focused spread?

