Try making this Ugadi Pachadi to give you culinary company for the festivities

Celebrate this Ugadi with your loved ones and surprise them with your culinary skills. Try making Ugadi Pachadi with a little help from Gopalasamy S, Speciality Chef, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India.

Ingredients:

  • Tamarind pulp - 2 tablespoons

  • Raw mango pieces - 2 tablespoons

  • Neem flowers - 1 teaspoon

  • Jaggery- 2 tablespoons

  • Salt to taste

  • Red chili powder or black pepper powder - 1/2 teaspoon

  • Water as needed

Method:

  • In a bowl, mix the tamarind pulp with water to make a thin paste.

  • Add the raw mango pieces, neem flowers, jaggery, salt, and red chili powder or black pepper powder to the tamarind paste.

  • Mix all the ingredients well until the jaggery dissolves completely.

  • Adjust the consistency by adding more water if needed.

  • Serve Ugadi Pachadi fresh as part of the Ugadi festival meal.

