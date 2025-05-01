Make this Assamese fish curry or Masor Jhul at home this summer

Known for its gentle, yet flavourful jhol (light curry), the Assamese Masor Jhul is the perfect antidote to the summer heat. Unlike its more pungent counterparts, this dish is delicate, with fresh fish swimming in a broth that's aromatic but not overpowering. Its balance of spices, subtle tanginess from tamarind, and the freshness of herbs make it a refreshing meal during those hot days. Ready to bring a taste of Assam to your kitchen? Here’s how to make Masor Jhul at home this summer.

How to make Masor Jhul this summer

Ingredients: