Make this Assamese fish curry or Masor Jhul at home this summer

Known for its gentle, yet flavourful jhol (light curry), the Assamese Masor Jhul is the perfect antidote to the summer heat. Unlike its more pungent counterparts, this dish is delicate, with fresh fish swimming in a broth that's aromatic but not overpowering. Its balance of spices, subtle tanginess from tamarind, and the freshness of herbs make it a refreshing meal during those hot days. Ready to bring a taste of Assam to your kitchen? Here’s how to make Masor Jhul at home this summer.
Fish (preferably rohu, katla or any fresh water fish) – 2 medium sized
Mustard oil — 2 tbsp
Paanch phoron (mix of cumin, fenugreek, nigella, fennel and mustard seeds) – 1 tbsp
Onion (finely chopped) – 1 medium
Tomato (finely chopped) – 1 medium
Ginger-garlic paste – 1 tsp
Green chilli – ½ split
Fresh coriander leaves – handful
Tamarind pulp (or substitute with lemon juice) – 1 tbsp
Turmeric powder – ½ tsp
Red chili powder – ½ tsp (adjust to taste)
Cumin powder – ½ tsp
Coriander powder – 1 tsp
Salt – to taste
Water – 2 cups (or more, depending on the consistency you prefer)
Potatoes – 4 medium
Clean and wash the fish pieces thoroughly. Pat them dry and sprinkle a little salt and turmeric on them. Set aside.
In a medium-sized pan or kadai, heat mustard oil over medium heat until it begins to smoke lightly. Add paanch phoron.
Add finely chopped onions and sauté until they become golden brown. Add ginger-garlic paste and green chilies, and sauté for another 1-2 minutes until the raw smell disappears.
Add chopped tomatoes and potatoes to the pan and cook until the tomatoes soften. Stir in all the spices. Let the mixture cook for 3-4 minutes with occasional stirs.
Pour in the water, tamarind pulp (or lemon juice), and salt. Bring the curry to a boil, then reduce the heat and let it simmer for 5-7 minutes to let the flavours blend.
Carefully add the fish pieces into the curry. Cook on medium heat for 8-10 minutes, until the fish is tender and the potatoes are cooked through. Avoid stirring too much to prevent breaking the fish.
Add fresh coriander leaves. Serve hot with steamed rice or rice pulao.
(By Archisha Mazumdar)