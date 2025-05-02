World Tuna Day 2025: Try these 2 recipes for a flavourful feast

World Tuna Day, celebrated every year on May 2, serves as a wonderful reminder of tuna’s worldwide popularity, not just for its health benefits but also for its incredible versatility in kitchens everywhere. Whether you’re in the mood for a classic dish or eager to try something new, here are two tasty tuna recipes: one that’s a beloved favourite and another that puts a fun twist on the traditional.
A comforting staple in many homes, tuna pasta is filling, simple to make, and can be customised in countless ways.
Ingredients:
200g pasta (penne or fusilli)
1 can of tuna in oil, drained
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 small onion, chopped
200ml cream or milk
½ tsp black pepper
Salt to taste
A handful of fresh parsley or basil
Method:
Cook the pasta according to the package instructions. Drain and set aside.
In a pan, sauté the garlic and onion in a little oil until they’re soft.
Add the tuna and stir for about a minute.
Pour in the cream or milk, season it, and let it simmer for 5–6 minutes.
Toss in the pasta and mix until everything is well coated. Top with herbs and serve.
This low-carb, high-protein dish brings together the richness of tuna and the creaminess of avocado, all with a burst of flavour.
Ingredients:
2 ripe avocados, halved and pitted
1 can of tuna in water, drained
1 tbsp soy sauce
1 tsp sesame oil
1 tsp lime juice
½ red chilli, finely chopped (optional)
Sesame seeds and scallions for garnish
Method:
Combine the tuna with soy sauce, sesame oil, lime juice, and chilli.
Scoop out a bit of the avocado flesh to make room.
Fill each avocado half with the tuna mixture.
Garnish and serve chilled.