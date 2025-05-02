World Tuna Day 2025: Try these 2 recipes for a flavourful feast

Ingredients:

200g pasta (penne or fusilli)

1 can of tuna in oil, drained

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 small onion, chopped

200ml cream or milk

½ tsp black pepper

Salt to taste

A handful of fresh parsley or basil

Method:

Cook the pasta according to the package instructions. Drain and set aside.

In a pan, sauté the garlic and onion in a little oil until they’re soft.

Add the tuna and stir for about a minute.

Pour in the cream or milk, season it, and let it simmer for 5–6 minutes.

Toss in the pasta and mix until everything is well coated. Top with herbs and serve.