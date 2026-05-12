Here's how to make Chef Kunal Kapoor's viral curd poha

If the scorching heat of the summer season makes you reluctant to have bulky meals, then celebrity chef and the judge of MasterChef India Kunal Kapur offers a perfect solution. Recently, Kunal Kapur's curd poha has been making mouths water for all the right reasons. Light, refreshing, easy to make, and full of delicious flavours, the dish comprises poha, cooled curd, tasty tadka and fresh herbs to give you a cool treat in each mouthful.
For making Kunal Kapoor's curd poha, first measure out one cup of thick poha and rinse it off rapidly two times. Use tap water the first time, and bottled water afterward. Do not leave it to soak. Drain it right away and allow it to stand for 15 minutes.
Heat oil in a pan with two tablespoons of oil. Add four grains of hing, two to three dried red chilies and mustard seeds two teaspoons in quantity. Once the mustard seeds start crackling, add two teaspoons of urad dal, a sprig of curry leaves, one tablespoon of ginger pieces and two pieces of green chilies.
Stir in half a cup of shredded carrots and stir over high flame for 10-15 seconds. Remove from flame at once. Place the softened poha in a bowl. Next, pour in 1½ cups of chilled yogurt, followed by the tadka. Season with salt and add chopped cilantro. Stir gently using a spoon while lifting and dropping it slowly, ensuring that the poha remains soft and fluffy. Cap off the recipe with curry leaves and pomegranates for a refreshing twist.
The recipe will be best suited for summer days as the dish appears very light to the stomach. The cooling effect from the cold curd, along with the filling capacity of poha, makes the combination ideal.
-The curd cools down your body from the intense heat
-Poha is a light meal that is easily digested
-Ginger and curry leaves give it flavour without adding weight to it
-The dish does not require much cooking, making it suitable for mid-afternoon
-It can be refrigerated and consumed cold as well
-The carrots and pomegranates provide freshness
-The food is soothing and refreshing at once