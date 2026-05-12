Here's how to make Chef Kunal Kapoor's viral curd poha

Heat oil in a pan with two tablespoons of oil. Add four grains of hing, two to three dried red chilies and mustard seeds two teaspoons in quantity. Once the mustard seeds start crackling, add two teaspoons of urad dal, a sprig of curry leaves, one tablespoon of ginger pieces and two pieces of green chilies.

Stir in half a cup of shredded carrots and stir over high flame for 10-15 seconds. Remove from flame at once. Place the softened poha in a bowl. Next, pour in 1½ cups of chilled yogurt, followed by the tadka. Season with salt and add chopped cilantro. Stir gently using a spoon while lifting and dropping it slowly, ensuring that the poha remains soft and fluffy. Cap off the recipe with curry leaves and pomegranates for a refreshing twist.

How Kunal Kapoor's curd poha recipe helps during summer?

The recipe will be best suited for summer days as the dish appears very light to the stomach. The cooling effect from the cold curd, along with the filling capacity of poha, makes the combination ideal.