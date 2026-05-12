Here’s why your office lunch might be the most dangerous meal

The issue is compounded by workplace culture. Many professionals inhale these meals at their desks in under ten minutes while scrolling through emails. Yashawant points out the irony in companies spending millions on health insurance and wellness apps while “quietly manufacturing” disease in their own canteens. He dismisses many corporate wellness programmes as a distraction, asserting that employee health is actually won or lost at the lunch counter.

To fix this, Yashawant suggests a simple policy shift: mandating at least one genuinely nutritious, filling and affordable meal option that can compete with heavy staples like biryani. It is not about willpower; it is a systemic workplace problem. As the discussion grows online, professionals are beginning to connect the dots. The return on investment for a better canteen is a healthier workforce, yet it remains one of the most ignored aspects of corporate life.