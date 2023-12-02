Exploring India's snacking legacy

Snacking is not just about satisfying hunger between meals; it is also about enjoying flavors, socialising, and exploring a diverse range of tastes. Furthermore, in India, snacks hold significance across various moments, forging deeper connections among Indians.

Indians share an enduring affection for snacks, indulging in a variety that spans from crispy samosas and aloo bhujiyas to flavorful masala papads, nuggets and fries. These delectable treats have seamlessly integrated into the fabric of Indian culinary culture, becoming an indispensable part of daily life. Moreover, being a snacking nation with an ancient snacking culture that has evolved because of its unique geography, climate, and history, India has a vibrant segment of snack offerings.

Providing an interesting and comprehensive analysis of the evolving culinary landscape, showcasing Indian snacks and Indian love for snacks, Godrej Food Trends Report 2023 mentions some of the iconic snacks of India like samosa, vadapav, idli, kabab, momos, litti, chow mein, and pav bhaji.

Samosa:

Samosa, despite being a non-Indian snack, is one of the favourites amongst Indians. Samosa was introduced to India during the Delhi sultanate by cooks and traders from the Middle East and Central Asia where accounts of Sanbosag and Samsa from Turkish and Persian cuisine can be found as early as the 10th century.

Vada Pav

The popular Mumbai snack was invented in 1966 by Ashok Vaidya, a Marathi snack vendor in Mumbai. The snack was an instant hit wherein he created the dish with batata vada and ladi pav – two city staples. When mills started closing in the 70s and 80s many unemployed mill workers opened vada pav stalls thus exploring the new street food culture.

Idli

Food historians believe that idli was adapted from the Indonesian kedli around 800-1200 CE when it was ruled by the Hindu Kings of Shailendra Isayana. The ancient texts of Karnataka like Vaddharadhane of 920 CE and Manasollasa of 1130 CE mention similar dishes called iddalage and iddarika.

Kababs

Kababs are believed to have originated in Turkey. They were introduced to India by Afghan invaders and popularised by the Mughals. However, according to lbn Battuta, Kababs were found in the royal Indian kitchens in as early as 1200 AD.

Momos:

Momos came to India with Tibetan refugees in the 1960s and are savoured across the country today.

Litti:

Litti was first introduced in Magadh, an ancient kingdom in Southern Bihar. Later during the reigns of Tantia Tope and Rani Lakshmibai, it became an important wartime meal. Today, litti chokha is a staple in Bihar.

Chow Mein:

Several Chinese workers migrated to Calcutta on the trade route from China to Britain in the 18th century. Many would then sell the food of their homeland including Chow Mein in the city adapting their dishes to suit Indian tastes.

Pav Bhaji:

Pav Bhaji was a result of the American Civil War. The war caused a spike in the demand for cotton there. Therefore, the hungry traders collected the excess bread from Jesuit priests and added a spicy bhaji of assorted mashed vegetables. Thus this iconic snack was invented.



