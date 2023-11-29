Chefs Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan relish 'proper dosa' at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe

Australian chef and restaurateur Gary Mehigan, who was one of the judges of MasterChef Australia, was in Bengaluru earlier this week, and he went on a food run to the city's iconic Rameshwaram Cafe. His pictures from the culinary adventure certainly ignited the debate on whether the cafe serves the best dosa in town, but Gary and Chef Matt Preston seemed pretty impressed with their choices.

The duo sampled signature Rameshwaram Cafe fare such as ragi dosa, ghee roast dosa, and medu vada. Sharing the photos, Gary complimented their filter coffee and further noted, "Well, that was a ‘proper’ dosa...Love this place @therameshwaramcafe We ate ragi dosa, ghee roast dosa, medu vada, ghee idli podi, Kesari Baath, and some seriously great filter coffee!"

Matt also shared a video from his food run and captured some parts of Bengaluru. His caption read, "On the road with the @conoshofficial family of chefs and fixers to try what many say is one of the best dosas in India at @therameshwaramcafe “Nun guy one do dosa bay coup” is the phonetic way to order! The batter is thick enough to have substance, and the shell is bronzed and supremely crispy from loads of ghee. The garlic ghee dosa was my pick, but the saucer-shaped idli podi were also elite."

Also read: Michelin-star Chef Andrew Yeo makes a stop in Bengaluru on his first visit to India

Chef Gary has been touring parts of India and tasting some regional delicacies as part of his ongoing show, India’s Mega Festivals. In an exclusive interaction with Indulge previously, Gary had opened up about delicacies associated with festivals in India making to his culinary repertoire.

He shared, "Onam sadya stands out and a particular coconut chutney I tasted there has already found its way into my weekly cooking. But one of the secrets I did take back with me was passion fruit leaves which I have in abundance in my garden back home and I now enjoy cooking with them."

Also read: Celebrity chef Gary Mehigan travels the length and breadth of India to discover its mega festivals