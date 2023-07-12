When Kombucha met non-psychoactive hemp: a delicious Bengaluru love story called Hempboocha

Two things that were always associated but strangely never met were hemp and kombucha. We agree that most people who love kombucha often have a tolerance and preference for hemp and vice versa, but we prefer not to consider it a stereotype — simply because we comprehend that the similarity stems from a common shared love for all things green, natural and healthy. It was, therefore, quite a pleasant surprise when we got word of the brand new Hempboocha — a harmonious fusion of the finest kombucha, made from hibiscus flowers, strawberries, lemon and hemp seeds — proudly made in namma Bengaluru in association with Kombucherie Private Limited.

India Hemp and Co. has become Asia’s pioneer in hemp-based food products and now, the city-based brand is revolutionising the market by launching the first hemp-based kombucha, ever, in this market. “We wanted our Hempboocha to be nutritionally rich while still capturing the distinctive hemp flavour that we love. In addition to hemp, we have carefully selected strawberries, hibiscus flowers and lemon to achieve the perfect balance of flavours,” says Jayanti Bhattacharya, co-founder, India Hemp and Co.

Hempboocha in cans

One crucial fact about Hempboocha is that hemp seeds do not contain THC, making it a non-hallucinogenic beverage. This means that you can enjoy Hempboocha without any psychoactive effects. Packed with a rich blend of probiotics, antioxidants and essential nutrients, the drink provides a wholesome and revitalising experience. India Hemp and Co. has made significant strides in the hemp industry, including being the first hemp brand to appear on Shark Tank India Season 1 and has played a pivotal role in establishing the now-growing hemp-based food category in the country.

“By offering Hempboocha in cans, we ensure safe delivery throughout India without compromising on flavour. It is best served chilled and also serves as the perfect healthy mixer for enjoyable cocktails. With our hemp-based kombucha, we are setting a new benchmark in the beverage industry, demonstrating our commitment to innovation, health and sustainability,” explains Shalini Bhattacharya, co-founder, India Hemp and Co.



INR 260 onwards. Available online.



