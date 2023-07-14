Mountain Dew Jalebi? Bizzare food trend takes over Bengaluru

What's better and sweeter than jalebi? This a question that is asked almost every time Indian households discuss dessert. Pair this delicacy with vanilla ice cream and you have something you can relish without thinking calories.

For the longest time, this Indian sweet was touched by the horrors of viral Twitter content but back in 2020, food blogger Amar Sirohi found something called Mountain Dew Jalebi in the nooks and corners of Bengaluru.

And now, this bizarre combination has taken over social media again. While we are on the edge of whether we would give it a shot, if you are a true blue foodie looking to expand your palate, this combination may appeal to you.

Apparently, these jalebis are just named after the popular aerated drink because of the green colour and nothing else. They are made using made of hyacinth beans, also called avarebele in Karnataka.

Amar further talked about this delicacy in his long social media post and wrote, "The unique flavour of the Avarebele is so popular that there is even a festival/fair dedicated to it - 'Avarekai Mela'. These avarebele jalebis not only looked different but their taste was also quite different from the regular jalebi. Definitely worth trying if you are in Bangalore."

