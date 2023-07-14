Rainy Day Roasts: Bengaluru's Maverick & Farmer Coffee launches special monsoon menu

Call it romanticisation, but the rains make everything in Bengaluru more beautiful. The most mundane tasks like waking up and walking to the balcony for a big morning stretch feel like a gentle hug. Even brewing coffee in the kitchen with the sound of rain in the backdrop sets a cosy and comforting tone for the day.

Building upon this feeling of familiarity and nostalgia that monsoon brings with its arrival, Maverick & Farmer Coffee has crafted a new line of coffee with produce from the glorious Western Ghats. We decided to check out the monsoon menu on a random Friday morning and fortunately, the rain gods were in our favour.

With a dewy football stadium overlooking their Ulsoor Lake branch, we first tried the Shunti Kaapi, which, as the table agreed, holds the potential to heal any monsoon ailments with ingredients like organic palm jaggery and dried ginger taking centre stage.

Yellaki and Elaichi Cold Coffee

We then moved to a Cinnamon Pour-over which takes a beloved kitchen ingredient and makes it coffee-worthy. Another one that won us over was the Kallu Hoovu Cappuccino, which was the star of the day. The hot beverage featured hints of stone flower, an aromatic spice (that might just change how you approach your coffee add-ons) with an earthy aroma.

Cinnamon Pour-over

Lastly, we sampled Yellaki and Elaichi Cold Coffee, a drink accompanied by a caramelised banana. This combination was fairly new on our palate and we are still on the edge on whether we like it or not. The plan is to wait for the next rainy day and give it a try one more time. We’ll keep you posted.

₹ 300 onwards. At Ulsoor and Koramangala.

Mail: muskankhullar@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @muskankhullar03