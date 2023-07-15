This vegan NYC night market serves Indian street food

The culinary community agrees that it is difficult to top India's mouthwatering flavours. Indian cuisine is known for its delicious gravy-based dishes and delectable street food. Currently, veganism has won over many people to its cause and it also seems to have embraced Indian cuisine. This was recently seen at the weekly "vegan market" that was put up in Central Park, one of New York City's most famous locations.

Chef Eitan Bernath gave a closer glimpse of the menu by dropping a video on Instagram. It turns out that the Indian foods Eitan enjoyed at this vegan market were all favourites for Indians. He started his culinary journey with a mouthwatering "Vegan Pani Puri", which surprisingly looked like Dahi Puri. Six puris packed with vegan curd, pomegranate, green chutney and red chutney were seen on a dish being carried by Eitan. His thirst was quenched by a Vegan Mango Lassi. Stacks of orange jalebis were also visible.

Also read: Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district receives GI certificate for Authoor Betel leaves

The video was posted by Eitan Bernath with the caption, "If you're bored or hangry in NYC on a Tuesday night like I was, the vegan market in Central Park is for you."