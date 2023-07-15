Home Food trends

Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district receives GI certificate for Authoor Betel leaves

The betel leaves are commonly known as Vettrilai

Photo Credits: IANS

Authoor Betel leaves from Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district recently received a Geographical Indication (GI) certificate. The GI tag felicitated by the Tamil Nadu State Agriculture Marketing Board and NABARD Madurai Agribusiness Incubation Forum is registered in the name of Authoor Vattara Vetrilai Vivasaigal Sangam.

The betel leaves commonly known as Vettrilai have been mentioned in the 13th-century book of Marco Polo, The Venetian. The GI certificate will soon be served to the Authoor Vattarai Vettrilai Viyabarigal Sangam.

Thoothukudi district officials told a renowned media agency that several ancient stone inscriptions reveal the archaic richness and significance of Authoor Vettrilai in Tamil culture. Sources in the Thoothukudi district administration told IANS that steps are being taken to market the GI tag of the Authoor betel leaves across the country as well as in International markets.

