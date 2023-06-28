AI can cook now? Viral videos get over 2 million views 

Artificial intelligence has come a long way. In today’s world, AI can create fully-fledged art pieces, deep fakes, replicate voices and so much more. Now, it seems like AI will be stepping into the food industry as well, with a recent video of 'Machine Chef' taking the internet by surprise, bringing forth smiles but also concerns about the future of chefs.

In the viral video, which was shared on Sharing Travel's Twitter handle, we can see a machine tossing and stir-frying vegetables in a wok, with the caption “Crazy machine chef. I’m hungry.” This is a common cooking technique to cook vegetables and keep them crisp by tossing them at rapidly high temperatures. This is usually done by a human chef with a lot of skill and effort, but the video shows that with the advancement of technology in robotics, it has become a simple task with minimal effort.

The internet has been stirred by the post, with multiple users reacting and commenting on it. Some are concerned about the future of chefs in the food industry, while others think that the use of machinery in cooking would yield excellent results that no human could ever achieve.

One user asked, "Is this the future of the catering industry?" Another says, "Sorry, chefs, no more job." Yet another user remarked that "robots even learned wok fire breath." There were some users, who marvelled at the advancement in technology. One of them commented, "You can imagine how perfect this stir fry would be", while another said, "When machines will cook for us! Everyone will have a personal khansamah!"

