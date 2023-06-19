Here are some ways you can follow to make your home food look more exquisite

A right stir of flavours, a dash of colours and a sprinkle of love can plaster your plate with grace. Visually appetising meals taste better as involving all five senses is a great way to enjoy a meal a little bit more.

Indian cuisine is not limited to rice and gravies. It provides a wide range of options for your palate. Owing to its versatility, one can get creative about presenting them. But how can a Poriyal and sambar Saadham be made to look elegant? Don't worry we have got you covered.

Indian food plating is an art form that involves a careful balance of colours, textures and aromas. If you wish to impress guests with your artsy side, plating food paves the way. Indian food is dynamic in various forms. Making food appealing starts with building its flavour.

It doesn’t have to be complicated to present a plate of flavours. The way the food is presented adds to the overall dining experience. The presentation of Indian cuisine also reflects its cultural heritage, history and one’s personality. In the era of making food Instagram-worthy, flick through these expert tips to tackle the nuances of plating.



The finesse of plating starts even before cooking. Deciding your menu and flavour beforehand helps you create a picture in mind for better plating. Present meals in small servings to follow an easy and consistent presentation.

Make sure there is a balance of textures. This ensures a balance between sight and taste. For instance, Curd rice doesn’t hold many textures. A sprinkle of pomegranate seeds or Julians of ginger creates a vibrant and balanced appearance.



Invest in vibrant utensils for colourful cutlery. As Indian food offers a huge palette of hues, contrasting colours can boost its appearance. Experts suggest that blue utensils go hand in hand with Indian food. It makes the colours pop out while giving it an artsy feel.

Garnishing is the extra love you add to the dish. A complementing garnish is suitable to blend in with your food as it beholds the diners and satisfies their senses. Let’s take the classic biriyani for example. It has dominating spices and so a sprinkle of coriander leaves, cashew nuts and delicately fried onion slides adds an extra oomph to the dish.