Five healthy snacks for guilt-free munching 

Many people love snacking. Well, it’s natural to get hunger pangs if there’s a long gap between meals. During such times, people end up turning to unhealthy options like a bag of chips or other deep-fried delicacies. However, you must know that this habit may harm your health and lead to unnecessary weight gain. So, what could be a possible solution? Maybe you can switch to healthy delights that will not only satiate your rumbling tummies but also provide your body with various health benefits. Sounds good? So, if you are ready to explore healthy snacks for guilt-free munching, do refer to the list below.

Also read: Five high-protein breakfast dishes for a healthy binge

1)Makhana (lotus seed or fox nuts)

Do you also feel hungry in the evening or between meals? If yes, then this is a perfect snack to rely on. Besides being delectable, makhanas are a powerhouse of nutrition. They are high in fibre, help in balancing blood sugar levels, and are rich in antioxidants. You know how to cook up a wonderfully crunchy makhana snack, right? Just roast some fox nuts with ghee. Once done, sprinkle some salt, black pepper powder and chaat masala.

2) Nuts

These can be the best mid-day munchies. Nuts like almonds, pistachios, peanuts and hazelnuts are great sources of protein, vitamins, fats and minerals. So, you must never back off from chomping on nuts. Remember that nuts can serve as an ideal snacking option when you are too hungry. You can carry a portion of mixed nuts with you in the office or at the workplace and relish it whenever you want in between throughout the day.

3) Sprout salad

It’s never a bad idea to snack on sprout salads. Whether it’s a moong bean salad, mixed beans salad or chickpea salad, you can always binge on these for a healthy indulgence. It’s believed that the best time to munch on sprouts is during breakfast, brunch or evening snacks. With this, the body gets enough time to digest the sprouts. The next best thing is that the sprouts are quite versatile. So, you can steam, blanch or soak them in hot water before using them in the salad.

4) Popcorn

This is one of the most underrated healthy snacks out there. Binging on popcorn is way better than gorging on those popular deep-fried snacks. To make it all healthier, do not buy popcorn packets from the market rather prepare popcorn at home using corn kernels. Popcorn is high in fibre and low in calories. You will be pleased to know that these are also packed with antioxidants beneficial for the body.

Also read: This summer try these cold salads which will also aid you to lose weight

5) Homemade energy bar

This is perfect for all those who face sweet cravings. Energy bars can be easily made at home and stored for days. You can have them as pre and post-workout snacks. One basic recipe for a drool-worthy energy bar includes the usage of oats, almond butter or peanut butter, coconut oil, honey and almonds. You can always add other things like cranberries or chocolate chips to enhance its overall taste.