Atelier House Hospitality sets foot in India with the Indian-Japanese restaurant, INJA

Dubai-based restaurant group, Atelier House Hospitality, debuts in India with an Indian-Japanese restaurant called INJA, a unique dining concept located at the Manor Hotel in Delhi. INJA, opened its doors on the 17th of March 2023, bringing the IN from India and JA from Japan in harmonious amalgamation.

Speaking about the restaurant, chef Adwait shares, “I am thrilled to see this unique concept coming alive. I am excited to explore deeper into this innovative journey of combining the two cuisines. At INJA, we strive to present a remarkable dining experience, which creates an indulging impression of a lifetime."

Chef Adwait Anantwar had the idea for INJA while living in Dubai, where he was inspired by the abundance of Japanese restaurants and his fascination with Japanese cuisine. This fusion concept started taking shape as Chef Adwait fervently researched both cuisines, striving to achieve a gourmet experience that was both respectful to the traditions and unique in its presentation.

"I thought of this concept during the lockdown, as I have always been fascinated by the subtlety of flavours and the precision of techniques used in Japanese cuisine. The thought of combining it with complex and robust Indian flavours intrigued me and I started working on different permutations and combinations to see if it even made sense. After some trials, I found the right balance and there was the inception of INJA,” he reveals.

Chef Adwait Anantwar

As INJA came into being, it garnered attention for its innovative approach, delightful flavours, and refined culinary artistry, as it stood, redefining the dining experience in a whole new way. INJA's menu features unique dishes like Lobster Rassam Chawanmushi, Suzuki Okinamasu with 7 days of fermented mango achar, and King Crab Raj Kachori.

Mixologist Kumar Mangalam crafted the cocktail menu to complement the dishes, including the Inja Secret Tea. The restaurant INJA is situated in the Manor, which is located in the Friends Colony area of South Delhi and was formerly occupied by Indian Accent.

Samar Zakhem, a renowned international designer, was responsible for the interior design of the space. He used natural materials such as stone and wood to create a warm and comfortable atmosphere, while still maintaining the brand's luxurious and elegant image.

Giving us insight into some of his signature dishes that will be served at this new spot, the chef elaborates:

Chef Adwait: Zaru Udon Khasi Curry is inspired by a traditional cold noodle dish, called Zaru udon. It is Udon noodles that are boiled, cooled down and served with a soy-based dipping sauce. This dish is typically garnished with toasted sesame seeds and the best part of the Udon noodles is the cold texture and the crunch of the toasty sesame, which is what inspired me. In Udon Khasi Curry we make black sesame curry and toss Udon noodles in it. Normally, Zaru Udon is also served with crispy and crunchy tempura, and that is why we add crispy zucchini, carrots, and ginger on top of our version.

Udon Khasi Curry

Chef Adwait: Chawanmushi is a savoury egg custard in Japan. It is essentially made up of dashi, which is seafood-based broth, and it is made from bonito and Kombu which are simmered in water and that is strained to make seafood-based stock. Eggs are added to it and then it is steamed. At INJA, instead of using dashi, we have made clear lobster stock, by boiling lobster shells, some vegetables, drumsticks, and curry leaves which are simmered, cooled down and strained. We then mix it with egg to bring to life a subtle south Indian-flavoured broth. To add a distinct rasam flavour to it, we poach the lobster meat in butter with rasam masala. Once this is cooked, we add that on top of steamed egg custard, top it with some drumstick seeds and some nasturtium leaf, which has some peppery flavour and voila the lobster rasam “Chawanmushi” is ready.

Chef Adwait: In Papad Achar Okinamasu, papad and achaar are two very distinct components of Indian cuisine, something that often gets overlooked. Taking inspiration from my visit to Chennai where I tasted a flavorful version of fried fish, which was served with an achaar-flavoured chutney, I decided to make my version of it. Okinamasu is tartare which Japanese fishermen make on the boat, so I have combined the two to create our Papad Achar Okinamasu.

Meal for two: ₹4,000 onwards. At Delhi.