Here are some destinations in Middle East to visit as the region sees an upsurge, among Indian travellers

According to reports, there has been a 26 percent spike in searches for stays in Dubai

According to the travel company Agoda, there has been a 26 percent spike in searches for stays in Dubai and a 20 percent increase overall in the region (Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Dammam, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, and Manama). As the tourism in Middle East sees a surge, here are some places for you to visit in the region.

Al Ain in Dubai

Al Ain located in the east of the UAE is a garden city with gorgeous sites surrounded by fruit trees and date palms. It is a 90-minute drive from both Abu Dhabi and Dubai. It is designated as a World Heritage Site, and many visitors come to admire this 4,000-year-old marvel. Al Ain is home to around 147,000 trees and an ancient irrigation system that continues to supply them with water.

Hatta in Dubai

Hatta is positioned as a world-class tourism destination, with visitors coming to the Al Hajar mountains, which feature rock pools, dams, and parks. Hatta, which borders Oman, is nearly 80 miles from Dubai. It boasts a lovely honeybee garden which is well-known for its apitherapy treatments.

Jeddah in Saudi Arabia

While temperatures in Jeddah are decreasing, there are plenty of hot things to do. Why not sample traditional Arabic food at Al Baik, gaze out at the Red Sea from Silver Sands Beach, or visit the world's tallest lighthouse, Seaport? The must-see King Fahd’s Fountain, the world’s highest fountain of its kind, blasts water from the Red Sea 800 feet into the sky.

Nizwa near Muscat

The ancient city of Nizwa, considered the capital of Islamic culture, is not far from the main city of Muscat. The city dates from the 17th century and was formerly an important trading route in the region. Nizwa, with its rich history, forts, souks, and deserts, offers a stunning view of Oman. While in the city, visitors can visit the famed Nizwa fort, which is notable for its 40m circular tower.

Ski Dubai in Dubai

For more sporting adventures that you certainly wouldn't expect in the desert, check out Ski Dubai. With more than 22,000 square miles of indoor ski areas, Ski Dubai is the coolest destination to get away from the hot sun, heat waves and the busiest crowd in Dubai during the football tournament. Part of the Mall of Emirates, this is the largest ski centre on the planet and has the world’s first indoor black diamond ski run. It also features an ice tower, climbing caves, penguin encounters and a children’s snow park play area.