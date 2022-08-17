Dubai’s crown prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum goes unnoticed on the London tube

The crown prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, who is currently in London, took a tube ride in the city and went unnoticed by the passengers on the public transport. He was travelling with his friend Badr Ateej. The prince took to Instagram to share a picture in which he can be seen in the tube with Badr, surrounded by commuters. He captioned the picture, “We’ve got a long way to go and Badr is already bored (sic).”

The picture which was shared on August 10, went viral in no time. It has garnered over five lakh likes on the social media platform at the time of writing. Many users commented on the picture with various reactions. A user on Instagram wrote, "I’d love to be on that train I’d know you straight away (sic).” Another user commented, “And nobody knows who you are oh my goodness (sic).”

According to sources, Sheikh Hamdan is currently vacationing in London with his family and friends. On August 2, the prince had shared another picture of his with his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai’s current ruler, and his (Sheikh Hamdan) twin children. He covered the faces of his children using heart emojis.

In July, the prince was recognised by many people while travelling in the UK, in his car with his friend Ahmad Jaber Al Harbi. Ahmad had shared a video of Sheikh Hamdan taking pictures with citizens who wanted selfies with him. “When a Dubai resident spotted @faz3 in #London (sic),” he wrote along with the video.