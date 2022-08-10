Ravi Shastri shares a picture from Lords Cricket ground with Sundar Pichai and Mukesh Ambani 

Former coach of the Indian cricket team, Ravi Shastri recently shared a picture on Twitter in which he can be seen with Mukesh Ambani (chairman of Reliance Industries Limited) and Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai from the Lord’s Cricket Ground. The picture, which was posted on Monday, soon went viral on the internet.

Ravi wrote along with the picture, “In the august company of two people who love their cricket @HomeOfCricket - Mr Mukesh Ambani and Mr @sundarpichai at @thehundred @SkyCricket (sic).”

According to sources, the photo was clicked during a match of The Hundreds between London Spirits and Manchester Originals. Ravi is engaged in doing commentary at the tournament. Reports added that he has been in the country for the last few months and was also spotted doing commentary for India’s all-format tour in the region.

The Hundred is a professional franchise 100-ball cricket tournament which involves eight men and eight women teams from major cities in England and Wales. It is organised by the England and Wales cricket board. Reports said that the match was a record-breaking event as Trinidadian cricketer, Kieron Pollard, broke the world record by becoming the first player to play 600 T201 matches.

Media sources added that while talking about the future of Test cricket recently, Ravi commentating for Sky Sports, stated that only the top six teams playing cricket should take part in Tests.

“You cannot have 12 teams or ten teams. You keep the top six, keep the quality and respect quality over quantity. That’s the only way you open a window for other cricket to be played. Expand teams in one-day cricket and T20 cricket if you want the game to spread. But Test cricket will have to reduce the number of teams that play (sic),” Shastri was quoted as saying.