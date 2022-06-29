Cricketer Sinan Kader opens Slow Burger Co in Bandra

After launching The Bandstand Pantry last year, Ranji Trophy cricketer, Sinan Kader, has recently opened a dine-in and delivery burger spot, Slow Burger Co in Bandra. And while we all seek instant gratification when it comes to food, Slow Burger Co. forces us to take a moment and then bite into the slow-grilled, freshly seasoned and thoughtfully dressed premium burgers.

Slow Burger Co. swaps frozen for fresh, quick frying for delicate cooking and burgers-in-a-minute service for thoughtfully prepared plates of comfort food. With the home-ground meat, freshly sourced seasonal produce and artisanal sourdough or brioche of the day, the ultimate product is definitely worth the wait.

You may take a while to make that perfect choice for yourself to satiate your taste buds since it consists of an elaborate menu – interestingly named after countries to states in India leaving us inquisitive to try them all. Choose from classic slow-grilled Louisiana Grilled Chicken Burger with Cajun ground chicken and punchy Jamaican Jerk Chicken Burger to Indian flavours like Punjab Da Puttar with stone-grilled tandoori chicken and a Lucknow Lamb Galawati with melt-in-the-mouth patty paired with mint mayo and cheese.

Zurich Mushrooms

Pescatarians have some excellent options to choose from including a Tandoori Salmon burger made with grilled salmon and raw mango mayo, Prawn Tempura with kimchi and Fish-o-Fillet, while lovers of the OG burger can enjoy options like Serious Steve made with stone-grilled buff minute steak and the criminally good Fat Tony burger with juicy ground beef and cheddar melt.

Vegetarians can choose from slow-griddle cooked Tandoori Paneer Burger or dig into layers of flavour with the Zurich Mushroom Burger made with slow-roasted mushroom, sautéed Portobello and cheese fondue melt. Or opt for the Texas Tornado with a spicy kidney beans patty or the slow pan-cooked Bombay Blast with a paneer bhurji patty. If you really want to enjoy the soul of Slow, the signature burgers are a must-try – Norwegian Salmon & Blue Cheese, Surf and Turf with ground chicken and crispy prawns, Nuts on Fire with a delightfully spiced kidney-bean patty and praline crumb and the seasonal Asian Jackfruit Burger with Thai-spice roasted jackfruit, kimchi and wasabi mayo.

Delivery combos

While the burgers at Slow are ‘bread’ to be the main characters, the supporting ingredients also go exceedingly well. Sweet Potato Thickies, Corn Cheese Balls, Vegan Chicken Nuggets, Salmon Fingers, Crackling Prawns and Messy Nachos (choose from veggie, vegan and buff) bring the crunch factor while the chicken Wings of Fire bring the spice. Beyond burgers, one can also dig into other comfort food options like Baguette Toasties with different toppings (guac + feta, forest mushroom, slow-roasted chicken & pulled buff) and signature House Skillets.

In addition, you can enjoy your Archies moment against a hand-painted Flintstones-themed wall. Their Signature Shakes include flavours like Burnt Marshmallows and Vanilla Bean, Chocolate and Caramelised Banana and Mixed Berries and in-house lemonades. Pair your burgers with Turmeric Lattes and Greek Yogurt Smoothies.

Buff Chilly Nachos

If you’re ready for some good old classic diner-style food, this place is quickly going to become your favourite.

The place is open for delivery. +91 09151124124

Open 12 pm to 12 am. Price: Rs 350 onwards