Here is a guide to the best coffee plantations in India for coffee lovers

The best way to start one's day is with a cup of freshly made coffee! We have compiled a list of coffee plantations in India for you, where visitors may take part in the selection of coffee beans, partake in tastings, and get a much-needed caffeine boost. The majority of these miles-long coffee plantations are found in the mountainous South Indian states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Mark these places on your calendar if you like coffee for a surefire caffeine boost!

Coorg, Karnataka

Noted for its Arabica and Robusta coffee brews, Coorg is surrounded by numerous lakes, beautiful green hills, and a diverse range of flora and fauna. According to sources, around 40 percent of India's coffee is grown in Coorg, and it has a considerable impact on the local economy. The best time to visit the hill town is November because it's when coffee lovers can see the coffee berries being plucked.

Chikmagalur, Karnataka

Chikmagalur is also known as the Coffee Land of Karnataka and it is a must-visit for coffee lovers. According to sources, Chikmagalur was the starting point for the introduction of coffee to India by the British Raj. Additionally, the majority of the country's coffee is produced here. You may take a trek through this verdant, hilly area to learn more about the plantations. You can also hire a tour guide to show you around, or just sit back and sip a nice cup of coffee. There are also many resorts in Chikmagalur that are bordered by coffee farms.

Palani Hills, Tamil Nadu

Elegant homes on coffee estates can be seen in the Palani Hills, a continuation of the Western Ghats. The region is well known for its avocado, pepper, and lime crops, in addition to its coffee. There are also guided tours of the coffee estate offered.



Wayanad, Kerala

In addition to the lovely coffee fields, Wayanad offers a variety of other things to do that will make your trip enjoyable. You may go berry picking, bird viewing, hiking up to the Edakkal caves, which have inscriptions dating back 8,000 years, or rafting on the Kuruva Dweep river if you visit the place in November or December. Don't forget to stop at some of Wayanad's largest waterfalls, which are some of the biggest in the nation.

Chikhaldara, Maharashtra

Chikhaldara, one of Maharashtra's sole coffee estates, is located roughly 600 kilometres from Pune. It is a haven for bird watchers, and history buffs will enjoy the numerous historic forts here. This plantation, which is still not well-known among tourists but should be on your schedule if you want a relaxing getaway from the crowds, should be on your list.



Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh

Araku Valley is a stunning hill station in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam district. Numerous tribes live in the region, which is situated along the Eastern Ghats, and most of them are employed in coffee farming. The indigenous tribes produce their own exceptional organic coffee under the name Araku Emerald, which they claim to be the country of India's first tribe to produce organic coffee. Visitors can purchase the coffee from them and sample the famed coffee's regional flavour. Chintapalli, Paderu, and Maredumilli are some other areas in Andhra Pradesh that produce good quality coffee.