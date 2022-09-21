Here's how tourism has changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Travel is once again on the rise as the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have been relaxed worldwide. But now that those formative years have passed, now travelling is about more than just getting away and having a good time. According to the Global Wellness Institute, "the future of travel is intention." We can have a deeper and more transformative experience when we travel with a purpose, allowing us to connect with our inner selves, families, and broader communities. Travelling to destinations that offer intergenerational activities also helps enhance links amongst all family members, promoting a family's mental, emotional, and social well-being.

Redefining purpose



The last two years have been difficult, leaving many people wondering about their objectives, values, and what gives life meaning. Enforced lockdowns, as well as the attendant soul searching, have fuelled the need to travel and seek meaning through new experiences. The wellness business has embraced this goal by providing a variety of retreats that help guests through a positive process of redefining and rebuilding. Meditation, calm thought, and time to plan can help you reorganise your life around the things that matter most to you, whether that's spending more time on your health, family, or hobbies outside of work.



Regenerative tourism



You've probably heard of ecotourism, which is an endeavour to maintain the environment and avoid any negative influence on popular tourist destinations. The current travel trend is regenerative tourism, in which visitors not only do no harm but also leave a positive impact on the environment and society that they visit. If the last two years have taught us anything, it is the value of our physical and emotional health. Nature is one of the most important impacts on happiness. Forest walks, for example, have been demonstrated to improve inflammation and blood pressure. Soil microbiome influences our internal microbial ecosystem and can boost immune function. Sunlight exposure promotes vitamin D production, improves mood, and aids in the regulation of the sleep cycle.

Here are some tips to be kept in mind when you do travel again as shared by Dr Rubia Afza Shariff, Health & Wellness Advisor, Zulal Wellness Resort:

Adjust your body clock: It takes time for your body to adjust to new changes. Accelerate the process by exposing yourself to sunlight, which will increase your melatonin levels and help you sleep.

Stay hydrated: Hydration is necessary for detoxification as well as the numerous key systems and functions that keep us healthy.

Boost your immunity: Eat more vitamin-rich meals after a long travel to refresh your system.

Exercise: Even minor amounts of exercise stimulate the release of endorphins, which improve happiness and well-being.

Reduce your coffee intake: Caffeine, as enticing as it is, disturbs the sleep cycle, especially if you are jetlagged.