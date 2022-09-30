Here are four easy-to-make coffee recipes ahead of world coffee day
You can try these recipes to whip up up some unique and delicious coffees
As World Coffee Day (October 1) approaches, what better way to celebrate than by using your barista skills and demonstrating, and whipping up some unique and delicious coffee. Here are a few recipes to share a cup with your friends:
The cold coffee cookie crunch
Category: Cold Beverage.
Ingredients:
- Milk -120 ml
- Vanilla ice cream - 100ml (1 cup)
- Espresso -60ml
- Chocolate syrup- 20ml
- Sugar syrup- 20ml
- Ice cubes- Around 3-4 cubes
- Whipped cream-1 shot
- Chocolate chip cookie -2 cookies
Method:
- Blend milk, espresso, vanilla ice cream and ice cubes in a blender for 30-45 sec. until smooth.
- Take a pilsner glass, pour chocolate syrup into the bottom of the glass, pour the mixture into it, add one shot of whipped cream
- Take a cookie, break it into two pieces and place atop the whipped cream.
Flavoured cappuccino
Category: Hot Beverage
Ingredients:
- Milk-120 ml
- Espresso - 30 ml
- Caramel Sauce /Chocolate syrup/ Irish syrup/Hazelnut syrup/ butter rum syrup/ gingerbread syrup/ Vanilla syrup- 15 ml
Method:
- Take a pre-heated cappuccino cup
- Make a fresh cappuccino add 30 ml flavours on top of the coffee
Swiss hot chocolate
Category: Hot Beverage
Ingredients:
- Milk- 200ml
- Chocolate powder- 5gms
- Chocolate syrup- 20ml
Method:
- Take a milk steamer, add two sachets of chocolate powder, milk and chocolate syrup.
- Steam all together up to 90 degrees, pour into a mug and serve.
Flavoured Frappe
Category: Cold Beverage
Ingredients:
- Milk - 150 ml
- Espresso - 60ml
- Vanilla ice cream - 200 ml
- Hazelnut syrup- 20 ml
- Chocolate syrup -20 ml
- Chocolate chips - to garnish
Method:
- Blend milk, espresso, and vanilla ice cream in a blender for 30-40 sec. until smooth.
- Take a pilsner glass, glaze the glass with chocolate syrup to add flavour, and pour the mixture into it.
- Garnish with chocolate chips.