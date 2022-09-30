Here are four easy-to-make coffee recipes ahead of world coffee day

Here are some easy to make coffee recipes

As World Coffee Day (October 1) approaches, what better way to celebrate than by using your barista skills and demonstrating, and whipping up some unique and delicious coffee. Here are a few recipes to share a cup with your friends:

The cold coffee cookie crunch

Category: Cold Beverage.

Ingredients:

Milk -120 ml

Vanilla ice cream - 100ml (1 cup)

Espresso -60ml

Chocolate syrup- 20ml

Sugar syrup- 20ml

Ice cubes- Around 3-4 cubes

Whipped cream-1 shot

Chocolate chip cookie -2 cookies

Method:

Blend milk, espresso, vanilla ice cream and ice cubes in a blender for 30-45 sec. until smooth.

Take a pilsner glass, pour chocolate syrup into the bottom of the glass, pour the mixture into it, add one shot of whipped cream

Take a cookie, break it into two pieces and place atop the whipped cream.

Flavoured cappuccino

Category: Hot Beverage

Ingredients:

Milk-120 ml

Espresso - 30 ml

Caramel Sauce /Chocolate syrup/ Irish syrup/Hazelnut syrup/ butter rum syrup/ gingerbread syrup/ Vanilla syrup- 15 ml

Method:

Take a pre-heated cappuccino cup

Make a fresh cappuccino add 30 ml flavours on top of the coffee

Swiss hot chocolate

Category: Hot Beverage

Ingredients:

Milk- 200ml

Chocolate powder- 5gms

Chocolate syrup- 20ml

Method:

Take a milk steamer, add two sachets of chocolate powder, milk and chocolate syrup.

Steam all together up to 90 degrees, pour into a mug and serve.

Flavoured Frappe

Category: Cold Beverage

Ingredients:

Milk - 150 ml

Espresso - 60ml

Vanilla ice cream - 200 ml

Hazelnut syrup- 20 ml

Chocolate syrup -20 ml

Chocolate chips - to garnish

Method: