From bacon parathas to pork pepperoni naans, here are some cold-cut recipes with an Indian twist

Everybody understands the global language of food since it bridges cultural divides and brings people together. Keeping that in mind, here are a variety of quirky yet mouthwatering dishes that combine the flavours of the different Indian cuisines and the Italian (now expanded to Western) concept of cold cuts. Intrigued? Then, let's dive in!

Bacon and Chilli Paneer Paratha

Ingredients:

Bacon rashers (fried crisp and crumbled) - 34 pieces

Paneer - 100 g

Green chillies (finely minced) - 12 pieces

Red chilli powder

Carrom seeds - 1/2 tsp

Garam masala - 1 tsp

Ginger - 1/3 inch piece

Salt - 1 tsp

Dried fenugreek leaves - 1 tsp

Fresh coriander (finely chopped) - 1 cup

For the dough:

Whole wheat flour - 500 g

Ghee or butter - 1 tsp

Water - as required

Also read: Navaratri recipe 2022: Five steps to the best shrikhand you’ve had this year

Method:

The stuffing:

Fry the bacon rashers to a crisp and grate the paneer.

Add the bacon, paneer, green chillies, and all the spices to a bowl and mix, and set aside.

Paratha:

Mix the ingredients and knead a dough.

Prepare 8-10 dough balls.

Take two dough balls and roll them out into about 10 cm diameter thick discs. Dust with flour as needed.

Take some stuffing mixture and place it onto one dough disc, spreading it a bit.

Take the second dough disc, and place it on top of the first with the mixture pressed down along the edges.

Dust the paratha with flour.

Roll out to about 18-20 cm in diameter, turning as required.

Cooking:

Heat a non-stick fry pan. Put a bit of ghee/butter and cook the paratha for a few seconds till it gets a nice golden colour.

Turn over slowly, without breaking it.

Cook for a few seconds and put more ghee/butter on top.

Remove the paratha from the pan, and remove excess ghee/butter using a kitchen tissue.

Repeat the process for the rest of the dough balls to make more parathas.

Naan Pizza with Butter Masala Pork Pepperoni

Ingredients:

Pork pepperoni salami (slices cut into halves) - 250-350 g

Red & green bell peppers (chopped) - 100 g

Red onion (finely sliced) - 1 large

Garlic-coriander naans - 12 pieces

Readymade butter masala sauce - 8 tbsp

Mozzarella (grated) - 150 g

Coriander (finely chopped) - 1/2 cup

Raita - 1 cup

Olive oil - as required

Salt - to taste

For the raita:

Fresh yoghurt - 1 cup

Onion (finely chopped) - 1/2

Cucumber (finely chopped) - 1/2 cup

Green chillies (deseeded and chopped) - 12 pieces

Fresh coriander (chopped) - 2 tbsp

Cumin powder - 1/2 tsp

Salt - to taste

Also read: This fifty-year-old soup from Wattana Panich in Bangkok has no specific recipe

Method:

Preheat your oven to medium.

Line a baking tray with aluminium foil.

Place the pork salami and bell peppers, and drizzle with olive oil.

Grill for about 12-13 minutes until all items are cooked.

Spread the butter masala sauce onto the naans and keep it on another baking tray.

Portion the pepperoni mix and spread on the naans.

Add mozzarella over each naan.

Put the topped-up naans into the oven & grill for 6-8 mins or until the cheese is melted.

Drizzle with the raita over the naans.

Garnish with the chopped coriander & serve immediately.

For the yoghurt raita: