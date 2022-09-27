From bacon parathas to pork pepperoni naans, here are some cold-cut recipes with an Indian twist
Everybody understands the global language of food since it bridges cultural divides and brings people together. Keeping that in mind, here are a variety of quirky yet mouthwatering dishes that combine the flavours of the different Indian cuisines and the Italian (now expanded to Western) concept of cold cuts. Intrigued? Then, let's dive in!
Bacon and Chilli Paneer Paratha
Ingredients:
- Bacon rashers (fried crisp and crumbled) - 34 pieces
- Paneer - 100 g
- Green chillies (finely minced) - 12 pieces
- Red chilli powder
- Carrom seeds - 1/2 tsp
- Garam masala - 1 tsp
- Ginger - 1/3 inch piece
- Salt - 1 tsp
- Dried fenugreek leaves - 1 tsp
- Fresh coriander (finely chopped) - 1 cup
For the dough:
- Whole wheat flour - 500 g
- Ghee or butter - 1 tsp
- Water - as required
Method:
The stuffing:
- Fry the bacon rashers to a crisp and grate the paneer.
- Add the bacon, paneer, green chillies, and all the spices to a bowl and mix, and set aside.
Paratha:
- Mix the ingredients and knead a dough.
- Prepare 8-10 dough balls.
- Take two dough balls and roll them out into about 10 cm diameter thick discs. Dust with flour as needed.
- Take some stuffing mixture and place it onto one dough disc, spreading it a bit.
- Take the second dough disc, and place it on top of the first with the mixture pressed down along the edges.
- Dust the paratha with flour.
- Roll out to about 18-20 cm in diameter, turning as required.
Cooking:
- Heat a non-stick fry pan. Put a bit of ghee/butter and cook the paratha for a few seconds till it gets a nice golden colour.
- Turn over slowly, without breaking it.
- Cook for a few seconds and put more ghee/butter on top.
- Remove the paratha from the pan, and remove excess ghee/butter using a kitchen tissue.
- Repeat the process for the rest of the dough balls to make more parathas.
Naan Pizza with Butter Masala Pork Pepperoni
Ingredients:
- Pork pepperoni salami (slices cut into halves) - 250-350 g
- Red & green bell peppers (chopped) - 100 g
- Red onion (finely sliced) - 1 large
- Garlic-coriander naans - 12 pieces
- Readymade butter masala sauce - 8 tbsp
- Mozzarella (grated) - 150 g
- Coriander (finely chopped) - 1/2 cup
- Raita - 1 cup
- Olive oil - as required
- Salt - to taste
For the raita:
- Fresh yoghurt - 1 cup
- Onion (finely chopped) - 1/2
- Cucumber (finely chopped) - 1/2 cup
- Green chillies (deseeded and chopped) - 12 pieces
- Fresh coriander (chopped) - 2 tbsp
- Cumin powder - 1/2 tsp
- Salt - to taste
Method:
- Preheat your oven to medium.
- Line a baking tray with aluminium foil.
- Place the pork salami and bell peppers, and drizzle with olive oil.
- Grill for about 12-13 minutes until all items are cooked.
- Spread the butter masala sauce onto the naans and keep it on another baking tray.
- Portion the pepperoni mix and spread on the naans.
- Add mozzarella over each naan.
- Put the topped-up naans into the oven & grill for 6-8 mins or until the cheese is melted.
- Drizzle with the raita over the naans.
- Garnish with the chopped coriander & serve immediately.
For the yoghurt raita:
- Add salt and cumin powder to the yoghurt.
- Whisk to a smooth consistency.
- Add the chopped onions, green chillies, cucumber and coriander.
- Stir together gently.