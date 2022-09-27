Home LifeStyle Recipe

From bacon parathas to pork pepperoni naans, here are some cold-cut recipes with an Indian twist

Everybody understands the global language of dining as food bridges cultural divides and brings people together

author_img IANS Published :  27th September 2022 06:28 PM   |   Published :   |  27th September 2022 06:28 PM
Some recipes using cold cuts you can try

Some recipes using cold cuts you can try

Everybody understands the global language of food since it bridges cultural divides and brings people together. Keeping that in mind, here are a variety of quirky yet mouthwatering dishes that combine the flavours of the different Indian cuisines and the Italian (now expanded to Western) concept of cold cuts. Intrigued? Then, let's dive in!

Bacon and Chilli Paneer Paratha

Ingredients:

  • Bacon rashers (fried crisp and crumbled) - 34 pieces
  • Paneer - 100 g
  • Green chillies (finely minced) - 12 pieces 
  • Red chilli powder
  • Carrom seeds - 1/2 tsp
  • Garam masala - 1 tsp
  • Ginger - 1/3 inch piece
  • Salt - 1 tsp
  • Dried fenugreek leaves - 1 tsp
  • Fresh coriander (finely chopped) - 1 cup

For the dough:

  • Whole wheat flour - 500 g
  • Ghee or butter - 1 tsp
  • Water - as required

Also read: Navaratri recipe 2022: Five steps to the best shrikhand you’ve had this year

Method:

The stuffing: 

  • Fry the bacon rashers to a crisp and grate the paneer.
  • Add the bacon, paneer, green chillies, and all the spices to a bowl and mix, and set aside. 

Paratha: 

  • Mix the ingredients and knead a dough.
  • Prepare 8-10 dough balls.
  • Take two dough balls and roll them out into about 10 cm diameter thick discs. Dust with flour as needed.
  • Take some stuffing mixture and place it onto one dough disc, spreading it a bit.
  • Take the second dough disc, and place it on top of the first with the mixture pressed down along the edges.
  • Dust the paratha with flour.
  • Roll out to about 18-20 cm in diameter, turning as required.

Cooking: 

  • Heat a non-stick fry pan. Put a bit of ghee/butter and cook the paratha for a few seconds till it gets a nice golden colour.
  • Turn over slowly, without breaking it.
  • Cook for a few seconds and put more ghee/butter on top. 
  • Remove the paratha from the pan, and remove excess ghee/butter using a kitchen tissue.
  • Repeat the process for the rest of the dough balls to make more parathas.

 

Naan Pizza with Butter Masala Pork Pepperoni 

Ingredients:

  • Pork pepperoni salami (slices cut into halves) - 250-350 g
  • Red & green bell peppers (chopped) - 100 g
  • Red onion (finely sliced) - 1 large
  • Garlic-coriander naans - 12 pieces
  • Readymade butter masala sauce - 8 tbsp 
  • Mozzarella (grated) - 150 g
  • Coriander (finely chopped) - 1/2 cup
  • Raita - 1 cup
  • Olive oil - as required
  • Salt - to taste

For the raita:

  • Fresh yoghurt  - 1 cup
  • Onion (finely chopped) - 1/2
  • Cucumber (finely chopped) - 1/2 cup
  • Green chillies (deseeded and chopped) - 12 pieces
  • Fresh coriander (chopped) - 2 tbsp
  • Cumin powder - 1/2 tsp
  • Salt - to taste

Also read: This fifty-year-old soup from Wattana Panich in Bangkok has no specific recipe

Method:

  • Preheat your oven to medium.
  • Line a baking tray with aluminium foil.
  • Place the pork salami and bell peppers, and drizzle with olive oil.
  • Grill for about 12-13 minutes until all items are cooked.
  • Spread the butter masala sauce onto the naans and keep it on another baking tray.
  • Portion the pepperoni mix and spread on the naans.
  • Add mozzarella over each naan.
  • Put the topped-up naans into the oven & grill for 6-8 mins or until the cheese is melted. 
  • Drizzle with the raita over the naans. 
  • Garnish with the chopped coriander & serve immediately.

For the yoghurt raita:

  • Add salt and cumin powder to the yoghurt.
  • Whisk to a smooth consistency.
  • Add the chopped onions, green chillies, cucumber and coriander.
  • Stir together gently.
TAGS
Recipe Bacon Cold Cuts Pepperoni

Comments