Here are seven fasting recipes you can try this Navratri

The entire nation celebrates Navratri with great fervour as it brings luck and happiness for the entire year. Even though the occasion is marked by numerous presents, fireworks, pujas, and Garba performances, feasts are still a crucial component of the celebrations. While some people want to feast lavishly, others choose to fast and just eat fruits and milk or limit themselves to one vegetarian meal per day. This Navratri, try these fasting special recipes that you can easily create at home for guests or relish by yourself.

1. Singhade ke aate ki kadhi

Ingredients:

1/2 cup plain yoghurt

1 tablespoon Singhare ka atta

1/2 teaspoon Red chilli powder

Rock salt (sendha namak) to taste

a pinch Sugar

1 cup Water

1 tablespoon Cilantro or coriander leaves chopped finely

For Tempering:

1 tablespoon Oil or ghee

1/2 teaspoon Cumin seeds

1 Dried red chillies

6-7 Curry leaves

Method:

Take yoghurt, singhare ka atta, rock salt, red chilli powder and sugar in a bowl. Whisk it well until yoghurt is smooth.

Now add water and whisk again to mix.

Take this mixture into a saucepan and turn the heat on medium. Keep stirring very frequently until it comes to a simmer to avoid curdling. And let it simmer for 5-8 minutes or until thickens.

At the end of the simmering process, heat the oil/ghee in a small pan on medium heat. Once hot add cumin seeds and let them sizzle a bit.

Then add dried red chilli and curry leaves, and fry for 30-40 seconds.

Immediately add this tempering to the simmering kadhi and mix well.

Lastly, garnish with chopped cilantro.

2. Rajgira ki Poori

Ingredients:

Rajgira flour-1 cup

Potatoes boiled and peeled- 2-3 medium

Ginger-green chilli paste-3 teaspoons

Fresh coriander leaves chopped-1 tablespoon

Rock salt (sendha namak) to taste

Ghee- 2 tablespoons + to deep fry

Method

Grate potatoes into a bowl. Add ginger-green chilli paste, coriander leaves and rock salt and mix well.

Add rajgira flour, little by little, mix and knead into a stiff dough. Add ghee and knead again. Set aside for 10-15 minutes.

Divide the dough into small equal portions and roll into balls. Place each ball on a greased plastic sheet and gently pat it into a puri.

Deep-fry puris in hot oil, one by one, till puffed up and golden. Drain on absorbent paper

3. Navratra Jeera Cookies

Ingredients:

Butter

Sugar

Kuttu Atta

Salt (Sendha)

Cumin seeds

Method:

Mix cream butter and sugar together till light and fluffy

Sieve Kuttu flour and mix salt

Lightly roast cumin seeds and add salt to the flour and mix

Fold the flour mixture into creamed butter gradually. Let it stand between 1-4 degrees C for 60 minutes

Preheat the oven to 180-degree centigrade. Roll cookie mix and cut into the desired shape.

Bake at 180-degree centigrade for 15-20 mins. Enjoy them during your Navratri!

4. Navratri Pineapple cookies

Ingredients:

Butter (unsalted)

Sugar

Kuttu Atta

Candied Pineapple (chopped)



Method:

Mix cream butter and sugar together till light and fluffy

Sieve Kuttu flour

Fold flour into creamed butter gradually, and add chopped pineapple. Let it stand at 1-4 degree centigrade for 60 minutes

Preheat the oven to 180-degree centigrade. Roll cookie mix and cut into the desired shape.

Bake at 180-degree centigrade for 15-20 mins. Enjoy!

5. Kiwi ki barfi

Ingredients:

For Kiwi Sauce:

Ripened Kiwis peeled, crushed/finely chopped

Sugar

For Barfi:

Chenna

Full cream milk

Milk Powder

Cardamom Powder

Slivered almonds, pistachios & saffron strand (to garnish)

Sugar

Method:

In a heavy bottom pan, combine kiwi and sugar. Cook till it reaches the thick sauce consistency. Take it off the stove and keep it aside.

In another pan, combine full cream milk, milk powder, saffron and chenna and cook till it starts thickening, stir intermittently to avoid burning.

Add cooked kiwi, cardamom powder and sugar. Cook till thickens and leaves the pan to form a soft dough. Take it off the heat.

Spread it on a greased thali, tray or cake tin. Allow it to cool completely till set. Refrigerate. Cut in the desired shape & garnish!

6. Lauki ka halwa

Ingredients:

Lauki (Bottle gourd)

Desi Ghee

Khoya danedar(Reduced milk)

Green Cardamoms (powder)

Almond chopped

Cashew nut chopped

Method:

Rinse, peel and grate the lauki and remove the centre portion. Heat ghee in a heavy pan on medium flame

Add the grated lauki in ghee and mix well. Cook lauki on medium flame

Continue stirring until the moisture evaporates. Add sugar and saute till laukihalwa turns thick

Add khoya and keep stirring to avoid burning.Check the consistency of the halwa as per your taste and switch off the flame. Add nuts and cardamom powder, mix well and serve hot or cold.

7. Melon and mint cold soup

Ingredients:

Sugar Melon

Mint

Lemon juice

Sendha Salt

Method