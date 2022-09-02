Prafull Aina, the new executive chef of The Oberoi Grand Kolkata shares his culinary plans for the Grand Dame of the city

Chef Prafull Aina believes that every single ingredient has its own place under the sun and should be treated with equal respect. “You might be partial to purple potatoes but that doesn’t mean the regular potatoes are useless,” says Aina, who has taken over as the executive chef of The Oberoi Grand Kolkata last month.

Never the one to restrict his imagination around food, the chef credits his mother for his love of discovering new styles of cooking. “Being a Sindhi born and raised in Pune, we saw a lot of experiments in our kitchen helmed by mom. Our food was a tasty tango of Marathi and Sindhi recipes and we used to look forward to Sundays when she would rustle up something very novel yet simple in taste," recalls Aina.

His love for food and knack for trying out new food recipes can be traced back to the tender age of eight when he began making tea for the visitors at home. "My mother always encouraged me to taste new dishes and learn the basics of cooking. This basic training served me well later when I chose to work in the culinary world," recalls the chef.

We had a hearty chat with the chef on his take on gourmet food, his plans for the Kolkata property and his love for desserts besides getting the recipe for a delectable pan-grilled chicken from the new ala carte menu of all-day diner ThreeSixtyThree. Excerpts:

What’s the most important quality a chef should possess?

Be humble and open to learning and new experiments. Even simple daal can be cooked in multiple ways. There is no right or wrong way of cooking food, it all depends on how creatively you approach the dish. There’re physical challenges and stress in this profession, so one has to be passionately invested in it to excel. Also, when the whole world is celebrating, we help them celebrate. In 18 years of my career, my sister could tie Rakhi on my hand only once.

What’s your favourite cuisine?

I love Italian cuisine – it’s rustic and simple like Indian food, full of flavours and fresh ingredients. Also, I love my desserts. I feel you can’t be a good executive chef if you don't know your bakery pastry.

What are your favourite desserts?

I love chocolates and mix them with a lot of other things. I love surprise elements and crunchy texture in a dessert. My personal favourite is a dessert made with 70 per cent Ecuador chocolate with raspberry jelly and salted caramel ice cream the centre.

Interiors of ThreeSixtyThree

What are your plans for The Oberoi Grand?

I feel Kolkata needs to be reintroduced to the traditional Anglo-Indian dishes served by the property. We will bring back such nostalgic dishes in our ala carte menu as Beef Valentine, Stroganoff, Thermidor, cutlets and fries, Au Gratin, Sheperd’s Pie, Baked Alaska, Ice Cream Sandwich, caramel custard and puddings among other classics of the colonial era.

Also, we have introduced thematic brunches with curated dishes and desserts. Recently, we had a circus-themed spread replete with popcorn-flavoured mousse cakes and merry-go-round and joker-shaped desserts. There will also be a few New-world pastries like a chocolate truffle cake with almond nougat in it or fusions like Nirvana -- pistachio sponge with thandai or a mousse with Ras Malai filling.

Pan Grilled Chicken with Edamame Asparagus Risotto and Cholorophyll Oil

For chicken:

Half a chicken | Olive oil 20 ml | Maldon sea salt 5 gm | Crushed black pepper 3 gm | Chopped fresh thyme 3 gm | Butter 10 gm

Method:

Debone the chicken leaving the skin on.

Marinate with the ingredients and leave for 5 minutes.

Sear it on hot cast iron on both sides till golden brown and place it in the oven at 180 degree C for 10 mins.

Remove and bast it with melted butter and let it rest.

Edamame and asparagus risotto

Asparagus 150 gm |Edamame pods 50 gm | Carnaroli risotto rice 90 gm | Vegetable stock 500 ml |Maldon salt 12 gm | Parmesan cheese 100 gm |Extra virgin olive oil 50 ml |Pomace olive oil 30 ml | Chopped onion 20 gm |Chardonnay wine 100 ml

Method:

Heat pomace olive oil, add onions and cook till translucent.

Add rice and saute, deglaze with wine.

Add the hot stock a little at a time and keep stirring.

When 80% cooked add the edamame pods, chopped asparagus.

Finish with grated parmesan cheese, extra-virgin olive oil.

Chlorophyl oil:

Parsely 20 gm| Spinach 20 gm | Mint 20 gm | Arugula 20 gm | Coriander leaves 20 gm | Pomace olive oil 200 ml

Method:

Blanch leaves in boiling water for 30 seconds and dip in ice-cold water.

Squeeze out the water and blend them to puree with the oil.

Turn on the heat and cook it till the oil separates from the paste.

Strain the oil through cheesecloth and use it as garnish.

On a plate place the rice, top it with the chicken, garnish with asparagus tips, micro greens, extra virgin olive oil and chlorophyll oil.