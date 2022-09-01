Recipe: Make a delicious Olan stew for your Onam sadya at home with just six ingredients

Onam is almost here. And that means, of course, a sadya feast! Kerala restaurants all over the city will be preparing this traditional stew. But if you're in the mood to give it a go at home, this is the perfect time of year. Executive Chef Tamoghan Chakraborty of The Raintree, St Mary's Road shares this simple recipe with just a handful of ingredients that promise delicate, wholesome flavour notes. Olan pairs beautifully with rice, appams and idiyappams too.

Let's get cooking!

Olan

Ingredients:

Coconut oil

Curry leaves -7

Green chillies - 4

Ash gourd - 300 gms

Cowpeas - 1/2 cup

Coconut milk - 1 cup

Salt (to taste)

Rinse and soak 1⁄2 cup red cowpeas (lobia) overnight. Next day drain all the water and rinse the cowpeas again. Drain the extra water.



Now add the soaked cowpeas in a 2 litre pressure cooker. Also add 1⁄4 teaspoon salt. Add 1.5 cups water and pressure cook on a medium flame for 3 to 4 whistles or 8 to 9 minutes till the cowpeas are tender and cooked well.



Once the pressure settles down, open the lid and check if the cowpeas are cooked well. Keep aside.



Cooking ash gourd

Rinse and then peel 300 grams of ash gourd. Chop them in medium cubes. Discard the seeds and pith. In a pan, take the chopped ash gourd. Also, add 7 to 8 curry leaves and 3 to 4 slit green chilies. Season with salt.

Now add 3⁄4 to 1 cup of thin coconut milk. Cover the pan and on a low to medium flame simmer till the ash gourd is cooked. The ash gourd has to be cooked till its tender.



Making Olan curry

Now add the cooked cowpeas. Do not add the stock. Just add the cowpeas.



Add 1 cup of thick coconut milk. Mix very well.

On a low flame gently heat the curry for 4 to 5 minutes. Do not boil.



Switch off the flame and then add 12 to 14 curry leaves. Also add 2 to 3 teaspoons of coconut oil.



Mix well. Cover and let the flavours infuse for 6 to 8 minutes. Serve olan curry with steamed rice.