How to make Courteney Cox's protein packed lunch salad recipe 

Celebrities are always engaged in adhering to a fit and healthy lifestyle. American actor Courteney Cox shared a lunch salad recipe on her Instagram handle which is loaded with vegetables and protein and can be prepared from the ingredients found commonly in households.

The three vegetable, one protein meal made by Courteney is based on a dish which she had at a restaurant. “There’s a restaurant in this store called Fred Segal, I ordered this thing for lunch…I have no idea how to make it, but I’m going to wing it (sic),” the actress said in the video.

The dish is easy to make with high nutritional content as it uses vegetables and meat in it. Courteney used vegetables like zucchini, broccoli and mushrooms in her recipe. For the meat element, the actress went with minced chicken. The recipe can be easily tweaked and you can use a variety of vegetables of your choice and also change the meat according to your preferences.

Here is the recipe:

Ingredients:

Three vegetables: Sliced zucchini, parboiled broccoli, sliced mushrooms

Extra-virgin olive oil

4 crushed garlic cloves

1 pound ground chicken

Seasoning: Salt, black pepper, soy sauce, red pepper flakes (optional)

Method: