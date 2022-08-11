Chef Manish lists 5 Special recipes for Raksha Bandhan

In India, food and festivities go hand in hand. Every festival is an opportunity to devour homemade crispy, crunchy, and spicy food. Raksha Bandhan is celebrated by siblings on August 11, 2022. The festival honours the special bond shared among siblings who vow to each other where sisters wish their brothers success and good health by tying a sacred thread as rakhi on their wrist.

Here are some quick, tasty, and special recipes curated by Chef Manish Mehrotra that will leave everyone craving for more.

Almond Cinnamon Tart



Ingredients:

. Almond flake (1 cup)

. Monaco biscuit (150 gm)

. Cinnamon powder (2 gm)

. Fine sugar (200 gm)

. Fresh cream (200 ml)

. Unsalted butter (60 gm)



Method:

. Roast the almond flake in preheated oven at 180 degrees Celsius for 4 minutes or till golden in colour.

. For toffee sauce, caramelise sugar, add 40 gms of butter followed by cream and thoroughly mix it.

. For monaco crumble, crush biscuits and mix 20 gm of butter with it. spread this mixture in a 6inch mould and bake at 160 degrees Celsius for 10 min.

. In a bowl mix, roasted almond slivers and toffee sauce and pour this mix over biscuit crumble in the mould.

. Bake the mix set in mould in a preheated oven at 180 degrees Celsius for 15 min.

. Serve once done and demould the tart. Serve with vanilla bean ice cream.







Masala Almond Tabbouleh



Ingredients:

.Couscous (1/2 cup)

. Boiling water (1 cup)

. Finely chopped, onion (1/2 cup)

. Finely chopped, tomato (1/2 cup)

. Finely chopped, parsley (1 cup)

. Finely chopped, mint (1/4 cup)

. Fresh pomegranate seeds (4 tbsp)

. Lemon Juice (2tbsp)

. Finely chopped, green chillies (1 tsp)

. Olive oil (2 tbsp)

. Toasted almond flakes (1/3 cup)

. Chaat masala (1 tsp)

. Salt (to taste)



Method:

. Bring water to a boil. Add salt to taste and couscous. Remove from heat and place lid. Keep aside for 15 to 20 minutes. Remove lid and use a fork to loosen the fluffy bulgur/couscous. Keep aside.

. In a bowl, add chopped onions, chopped tomatoes, chopped parsley, chopped mint, olive oil, lemon juice, green chillies, almonds, pomegranate seeds, and chaat masala. Mix well.

. Add the couscous and mix. Serve immediately.



Recipes by Voltas Beko



Pea Pancake



Remember how mom would add peas to pancakes to help some veggies go down our systems? If yes, then this is the best recipe that you and your sibling can bond over while recollecting those good old days.



. Serves: 2-4 I Duration: 30 mins



Ingredients:

. 500 g peas and baby spinach

. 1/4 avocado

. 140 g corn flour

. 2 eggs

. Olive oil

. Tablespoons of water if needed



Steps:

. In a cooking pot with boiling water, cook the peas and spinach for 1 minute.

. Pour avocado, flour, eggs, olive oil, and peas into a food processor. Mash and add water if needed to make a creamy batter.

. Add olive oil to a frying pan. Add a tablespoon of the batter. Fry over low heat until the batter browns, then flip it over to the other side.

. To make even healthier pancakes, you can take a large tray and spray some oil on the surface and place your pancakes on them.

. Microwave the chillas on high for 2 minutes. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make 9 more chillas in 3 more batches.

. The Voltas Beko microwave has a large turntable that allows you to maximise your cooking space and make many chillas in no time!

Banana Coconut Milkshake

This milkshake was not only the best part of summer vacations spent together, but also how the siblings competed against each other to see who finished their milk first!



. Duration: 10 mins I Serves: Per person



Ingredients:

. 1 large banana

. 1 spoonful pure cocoa

. 1 spoonful maple syrup

. 1 50 ml coconut milk



Steps:

. Place all the ingredients in a mixer

. Mix until the liquid is uniform

.Vary thickness by adding more or less coconut milk

. Once ready, store it in the Voltas Beko refrigerator with StoreFresh Technology to lock in the freshness







Fruit Ice Cream

One of the best memories with our siblings was doing things together- both productive and unproductive. This recipe will remind you of the holidays when you both wanted to scream for Ice Cream.



Ingredients:

. Frozen banana

. Other fleshy fruit: Mango, strawberry, peach, blueberry

. Optional: yogurt, soy yogurt, whipped yogurt

. Toppings: shaved dark chocolate, dried fruits, grated coconut, sunflower seeds, fruit cubes



Steps:

. Cut fruit into cubes or slices, remove the peel, stones, and seeds, and freeze them.

When ready to eat, pour banana slices into the food processor and whip until it has the consistency of ice cream.

. Add the rest of the fruit and whip again. Cream should be at least 50% banana for good texture. And what is even more important in this recipe is to use freshest fruits! Voltas Beko refrigerators now come with HarvestFresh which keeps the fruits and vegetables in their natural original environment long after it's been harvested, preserving their vitamins and freshness for longer.

. Top with desired toppings.

. Prepare it when ready to eat it or 15 minutes before, at most, and keep it in the freezer; otherwise, instead of a creamy texture, it will be hard ice.

