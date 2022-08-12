Monsoon special: Five coffee-based recipes to enjoy rainy weekends

Monsoon is here and some good coffee can really make all those rainy evenings a little less gloomy. Here are five coffee-based recipes that you can whip up at home by Girish Chandra, Beverage Training Manager, Lavazza.

Coffee Affogato Chocolate

Ingredients:

Espresso (2 Shot - 60 ml), Vanilla ice cream (200 ml), HCF (Chocolate syrup) (30 ml),Garnish Chocolate cigar stick (1 stick).

Method:

Take a Martini glass, glaze the glass with HCF and add two scoops of vanilla ice cream. Pour two shots of fresh espresso on the top of ice cream. Take one chocolate cigar stick and break it into two, stick it on the corner of the glass

Irish Caramel Frappe

Ingredients:

Milk (80 ml), Espresso (1 Shot - 30 ml), Vanilla ice cream (2 scoops - 200 ml), Irish syrup (20 ml), Whipped cream (1 shot - 30gms), Ice cubes (40gms), Caramel sauce (30 ml).

Method:

Blend together milk, espresso, ice cubes, Irish flavor, 20ml caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream in a blender for 30-45 seconds. until smooth. Take a pilsner glass, glaze glass with caramel sauce, pour the mixture into it, add whipped cream on top of the mixture. Garnish with a couple of drops of Irish syrup

Espresso Con Panna

Ingredients:

Espresso 1 shot (30ml), Whipped cream (1 shot- 30gms).

Method:

Take a shot glass, take espresso directly from the machine into the shot glass, add one shot of whipped cream on top of the espresso.

Irish Cafe Cream

Ingredients:

Milk (120 ml), Espresso (1 Shot - 60ml), Irish syrup (30 ml), and Whipped cream (1 shot - 30gms).

Method:

Take an Irish glass, pour Irish syrup in the bottom froth the milk slowly pour on the top of the Irish syrup it should not mix with syrup. Take a fresh shot of espresso and pour it on the top of the milk. Topped with one shot of whipped cream garnish drops of Irish syrup.

Mocha Frappe Blast

Ingredients:

Milk (100 ml), Espresso (2 shot - 60ml), Vanilla ice cream (2 scoops - 200 ml), Drinking chocolate powder (5gms), HCF - Chocolate syrup (20ml), 20 ml Whipped cream (1 shot- 30gms), Chocolate chips or chocó powder to garnish.

Method:

Blend together milk, espresso, vanilla ice cream and drinking chocolate powder in a blender for 30-40 seconds until smooth. Glaze glass with chocolate syrup. Pour the mixture into the glass. Garnish with chocó chips or chocó powder.