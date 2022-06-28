Make your monsoons special with these hot and spicy coffee recipes

Monsoon and a hot beverage have steaming chemistry which can never go out of style. And the easiest and everyone’s favourite is, of course, a cup of hot coffee. Celebrate this monsoon with these easy-to-whip-up spiced coffee recipes while you relax on your couch next to a window and enjoy the downpour.

French Vanilla Cappuccino

Ingredients:

100ml brewed coffee (French press/ drip coffee), 150 ml Milk, 10 ml Vanilla flavour, 1-2 tsp Brown sugar, Pinch of peppermint, Handheld blender – can also use an electric mixer, Coffee mug.

Directions:

The first step is to brew your coffee, Keep it hot and ready to go. Heat milk with a splash of vanilla slowly, and gradually increase the temperature until it is steamy and bubbly. Stir it frequently so it doesn’t stick. Once the milk is bubbly, turn the heat off and stir in the brown sugar until dissolved. Pour the steamed milk and vanilla mixture into a metal cup. Garnish with a little of peppermint and just two drops of rose syrup.

Orange Spiced Cappuccino

Ingredients:

1/2 cup whipping cream, 1 tablespoon powdered sugar, 150 ml milk, 100 ml hot coffee (Drip coffee/ Moka pot coffee), 1 teaspoon grated orange peel, 60 ml orange juice, 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon, Nutmeg

Directions:

In a small bowl, whip cream with powdered sugar until stiff peaks form; refrigerate until ready to serve. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, heat milk to serving temperature. Add coffee, orange peel, orange juice concentrate, and cinnamon. Strain into the serving pot. To serve, pour into small cups, filling half full. Top each with a spoonful of whipped cream and a sprinkle of nutmeg. Enjoy!

Honey Cappuccino

Ingredients:

100 ml Brewed coffee (Moka pot/ home espresso machine), 60 ounces of hot milk, 1 tablespoon honey, more if you like it sweeter, honey crystals and honey drizzle to top.

Directions:

Make the coffee using a Moka pot or home espresso machine. While coffee is brewing, add the honey to the milk and foam the milk. If you don't have a foamer, then heat the milk until its boiling spot and use a blender to foam the milk and honey mixture. Pour the coffee into a mug and then pour the honey milk on it and spoon the foam on the top. Finish with honey crystals and a honey drizzle.

Cinnamon Mocha Cappuccino

Ingredients:

150 ml cup milk, 10ml cinnamon syrup, 20 ml Chocolate Syrup/ Sauce, 150 ml brewed coffee (French press coffee will be perfect), Ground cinnamon, or unsweetened cocoa powder

Directions:

Microwave milk on high for 1 to 1 ½ minutes or until hot but not boiling. Beat hot milk with an electric mixer, increasing speed as the milk begins to thicken. Continue beating until foamy. Microwave cinnamon and chocolate syrups in a coffee cup on high for 20 seconds. Stir in coffee. Add steamed milk, spooning foam over top. Sprinkle with cinnamon or cocoa powder. Serve immediately.

Recipes by Girish Chandra, Beverage Training Manager, Lavazza India.

