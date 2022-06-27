Four places to enjoy healthy salads in Mumbai this monsoon

Monsoon is officially here and while we crave Vada Pav and Bhajiyas, our diet chart surely doesn’t permit space for it. Thus, crunchy salads make for a healthy replacement as one of the most versatile meals to prepare and finish in a jiffy. And if you are looking for a quick, scrumptious, yet nutrient-packed meal near your place then we have listed out some of the best places to dig into refreshing salads that you must check out right away.

Poetry by Love and Cheesecake

From gooey Burrata Salad with crunchy walnuts and roasted sweet peppers to the basic Warm Grilled Chicken Salad, this café has a lot to offer. To accompany the vibrant and flavourful meal, you can rejoice this monsoon season with a steaming bowl of Cream of Mushroom Soup or a gourmet tea, Little Buddha. Poetry by Love and Cheesecake is located in the prime locations of Juhu, Bandra, and Powai.

Sequel

Sprinkled across Mumbai in Bandra, BKC, and Kala Ghoda, the bistro is popular among health-conscious individuals. The Bollywood-favourite restaurant uses organic produce to create its delectable recipes. You can be spoilt with a host of options ranging from vegan, and nutrient-rich,m to gluten-free ones. Despite being on the healthier side, Sequel does not fail to enchant you with its salad bowls like The Wholesome Bowl or Pretty in Pink.

Garde Manger Café

This is a hub for vegetarians and supports vegan cuisine. Situated in Vile Parle and Juhu, the place has vegan-ised its menu by introducing delicacies like Soya Kheema Pav. One can munch on their salads like Zesty Quinoa Salad for a juicy and nutrient-dense meal.

Pishu’s Café

Specialising in healthy and power-packed meals, this place in Malad and Andheri has garnered attention among fitness freaks. It uses super fresh ingredients and creates luscious smoothies of seasonal fruits and berries. Moreover, you have enough choices of salads, including The Exotic Salad, which consists of sprouts, baby corn, bell peppers, and other veggies sautéed in their homemade sauce.