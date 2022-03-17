Holi recipes: Add more variety to your Holi menu with these refreshing iced coffees

Holi, the festival of colours and celebration is here. While you are savouring traditional snacks and drinks like Gujiya, Malpua, Kanji and Thandai, there’s no harm in trying something new. Here are cold coffee recipes with a twist!

Coconut Mocha Cold Coffee:

Ingredients:

2 shot Espresso cold/ 90ml Cold Brew, 200ml Coconut Milk , 15ml Chocolate Syrup, 10ml Vanilla Syrup, 1 tsp Sugar, 2 tbs Toasted Coconut, 1 can cold full-fat Coconut Milk, 2 tbs Sugar.

Method:

Using a bowl and an electric hand mixer add cold coconut milk and sugar. Beat until peaks form and you have the consistency of whipped cream – about six minutes. Fill the bottom of your glass with 10ml of chocolate syrup, add ice cubes. Pour in coffee, coconut milk, vanilla. Add 1-2 tablespoons of whipped coconut cream on top and another tablespoon or 5-10ml of chocolate syrup. Add in some toasted coconut if you wish. Drink up!

Cinnamon Dolce Cold Brew:

Ingredients:

For cinnamon dolce coffee syrup:

1/2 cup Light Brown Sugar, 1/3 cup Maple Syrup, 1/2 cup Water, 5-inch Cinnamon Stick

For the Iced Coffee:

Ice or Coffee Ice Cubes, 1 cup Cold Brew, 1 tbs Cinnamon Dolce Syrup (recipe below)

Method:

Cinnamon Dolce Coffee Syrup:

Add all ingredients to a small saucepan and set over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until heated through and the sugar has dissolved. Remove from heat and let sit for 15 minutes. Remove cinnamon stick. You can store it in an airtight container for up to one week in refrigerated.

For Iced Coffee:

Fill a tall glass with ice cubes. Add coffee concentrate, 2 tbs of cinnamon dolce syrup (add less or more depending on your preference), and half and half to desired point of creaminess. Drop in a straw and serve.

Recipes by Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India.