Recipe: Add Paprika Gourmet's Beetroot Roundel to your Women's Day celebrations

This Women’s Day, celebrate the culinary genius in you. Take a break from the mundane routine and give the chef in you a chance to show its finesse on the dinner table. To help you do that we have Vidisha Bathwal of Paprika Gourmet who shares the recipe of beetroot roundel filled with the goodness of peanut butter that makes for an amazing appetizer.

Peanut Butter Beetroot Roundel by Paprika Gourmet

Ingredients: Roasted beetroot 1 pc (cool and grate) | 1 boiled potato (cool and grated) | 1 tbsp ghee | 1 tsp cumin seeds | 1-inch ginger | A clove of garlic (chopped) | Green chillis | Roasted peanuts (handful) | Garam masala 1/2 tsp | Coriander leaf 1 bunch | Salt to taste | 5 tsp peanut butter | Tempura flour 100 gm | Water 50 ml (tepid warm) | Panko bread crumbs | Wasabi paste 1 tsp | Mayonnaise 1 tsp | Lemon juice ½ tsp | Quinoa 2 tsp.

Method:

● Heat ghee in a pan. Add cumin seeds, ginger, garlic and green chilli.

● Add grated beetroot, grated potato, garam masala and sauté it for a few minutes. Finish it off with coriander leaves and salt. Add roasted crushed peanuts and mix.

● Make small balls of this mixture with a dollop of peanut butter at the centre.

● Make Tempura batter with flour and water.

● Dip the roundels in the tempura batter and then roll it in panko bread crumbs

● Grill it on the pan.

● For wasabi mayo dip — mix wasabi paste, mayonnaise, salt and lemon juice.

● For quinoa puff — boil quinoa in water. Drain the water out, pat it dry and then bake in on low temperature, till crispy.