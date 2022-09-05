Onam special: Three Thiruvona Sadya recipes to add a twist to your traditional meal platter
From authentic Ramayyan Curry, Pazham Kootan to Manga Pradhaman, these recipes are quick to prepare at the last minute
Onam is just around the corner and while you decide to prepare for the festival to enjoy it to the fullest, you surely can’t miss the delicious Thiruvona Sadya served hot on a banana leaf which is considered to be special on Thiruvonam day.
Thiruvona Sadhya generally consists of a variety of traditional vegetarian dishes including Rice, Parippu, Pappadam, Avial (a dense mixture of various vegetables and coconut), Kaalan (made of curd, coconut, and any one vegetable), Thoran, including varieties of Payasams like Palada, Pradhaman, Palpayasam, and Semiya Payasam.
On this Onam, we bring you three traditional recipes by Executive Chef Suresh Babu of Clarks Exotica, which are easy to make.
Mango Pradhaman
Ingredients:
Ripe mango – 6 nos
Coconut milk (1st extract) - 2 cups
Coconut milk (2nd extract) – 3 cups
Cardamom powder - ¼ tsp
Jaggery – 3 cups
Ghee – ¼ cup
Method:
Peel and chop the mangoes into small pieces. Blend it in a mixer to thick mango pulp and keep it aside. In a thick bottom pan, add ghee mix well and fry for five minutes stirring constantly. Add jaggery powder, mix well and cook, stirring until it has the consistency of a thick porridge. Stir in the second extract of coconut milk, bring to a boil, and continue boiling until it thickens a little more, stirring occasionally. Stir in the first extract of coconut milk, cardamom powder, and prepared mango pulp and remove from the heat. The consistency should be that of a thin porridge. Garnish with chopped mangoes and cashew.
Pazham Kootan
Ingredients:
Kerala banana - 500gms
Coconut oil – 4tbsp
Onion chopped – 150 Gms
Ginger julienned – 1 tbsp
Curd - 100 ml
Curry leaves – few
Salt – to taste
Ground masala paste:
Sambar onion – 50gms
Ginger chopped –1 tsp
Garlic chopped – 1 tsp
Green chili – 5 nos
Cumin seeds – 1tsp
Fennel seeds – 1 tsp
Black pepper corn-1 tsp
Turmeric powder -1/4 tsp
Coconut grated – ½ cup
Method:
Peel banana and slice into thick round pieces. Add water, just enough to check the bananas along with jaggery and turmeric powder; cook until the bananas become soft. Heat oil in a pan and add onions, curry leaves, and green chili fry until translucent. Mix in the ground paste and fry for two minutes, remove half the onion–spice paste from the pan and set aside. Add cooked banana ginger and salt to the pan and sauté till the banana is cooked. Mix in curd; curry leaves and ¾ cup of water and cook over low heat until oil separates. Stir in the reserved onion spice paste and remove from heat. Serve with rice, parotta, appam or Idiyappam.
Ramayyan Curry
Ingredients:
Coconut (only white part) – 1 cup
Yam roasted – 200 Gms
Curd – ½ cup
Curry leaves – 10 nos
Ginger chopped – 1 tbsp.
Green chili – 05 nos
Jaggery – 01 tsp
Tamarind pulp – 1 tsp
Salt – to taste
Method
Roast the yam on a charcoal grill or gas stove whichever is available until it is cooked, remove the black spots from the yam and keep it aside. In a mixer jar, add grated coconut, green chili, curry leaves, ginger, jaggery, tamarind pulp, and curd, to make a fine paste. Add roasted yam to the prepared mixture and blend it well until it becomes a smooth paste. Season it with salt and the special Ramayyan curry is ready, it can be served as a side dish or mixed with the rice as a main dish.