Here are some recipes to help you bring Onam home, wherever you may be!

Onam is a festival that is celebrated by Malayalis across the globe with a variety of foods, festive décor, and fun activities. Onam is an extravagant festival and the elaborate feasts play a huge role in the celebrations not only in Kerala but across the world. Having said that, some Kairalis are away from Kerala and still want to celebrate the festivities with some nostalgia, so here are some mouth-watering traditional recipes that can be made easily, anywhere in the world. These will take the least time possible and will help bring back those memories that you shared with your family during the festival.

Sarkaravaratti:

For a quick snack with your family!

Serves: 4-5

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

4 raw green bananas

1 cup jaggery

1 cup water

1 tsp ground cumin

10-12 green cardamom

2 tbsp dry ginger powder

Coconut oil

Steps:

Peel and cut the bananas into round pieces.

Place a single batch of banana chunks on a microwave-safe plate and put it in the oven.

On high, microwave for one minute. The banana will start to soften and release moisture.

Carefully flip each piece over, then season with salt, ground cumin, dry ginger powder.

Microwave for 2 more minutes on high, pausing after the first minute and then restarting. The chips will be crisp and finished at this point. If not, wait another 30 or so seconds.

Take it out in a serving bowl and serve immediately.

Paal Payasam

A dessert that you can enjoy with your friends and family!

Serves: 3-4

Cooking time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

3 tablespoon basmati rice

4 tablespoon sugar

1-litre milk

4 pods of green cardamom

1 tablespoon ghee (clarified butter)

10-12 cashew and almonds for garnishing

Steps:

Rice should be rinsed and drained and soaked for at least 20 minutes. Once soaked, add the rice to a food processor to break the grains.

Take the milk in a bowl and microwave for 2 minutes.

Remove and mix the broken, soaked rice with the heated milk in the microwave for another 8 minutes, uncover and stir every 2 minutes.

Remove the bowl, then whisk in the sugar, green cardamom powder, cashews and almonds.

Cool it for 10 minutes and keep it in a refrigerator for 1 hour.

Take it out and enjoy a traditional dessert with your family.

Avial

A traditional Malayali dish without which your Sadya is incomplete.

Serves: 2-3

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

For vegetable:

100g chopped carrot, beans, brinjal, potato, cauliflower, each

50g chopped bottle gourd and drumstick, each

For paste:

1/2 coconut, grated 4-5 green chillies

For tempering:

200g beaten curd

1-2 dry red chillies

1tsp mustard seeds

5-6 curry leaves

Chilli powder and salt as per taste

1tbsp oil

